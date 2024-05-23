Brad And Angelina's Contentious Court Battle Sinks To New Low Days Before Shiloh's 18th Birthday

The saga of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's messy divorce battle has taken an unexpected turn. As the two A-listers continue to face off in court, People reported on May 16, 2024, that a judge had ruled in favor of the "Fight Club" star by asking Jolie to submit any non-disclosure agreements she'd signed between 2014 and 2022. To provide just enough context without getting too far into the weeds, the former couple has been embroiled in a lengthy court dispute surrounding their $500 million winery, Chateau Miraval, after Jolie sold off her stakes in the property to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler of the Stoli Group.

In a lawsuit Pitt filed against Jolie, the Oscar winner claimed that both he and his ex-wife had agreed not to sell their shares in Miraval without seeking the other's permission first, charging that she was in clear violation of their supposed agreement. However, the "Girl, Interrupted" star argued that when she tried to sell Pitt her shares in Miraval, prior to entering a deal with Shefler, the actor asked her to sign an "expansive NDA" as part of his proposal (via The Independent). Jolie refused to sign any papers which, according to her motion, effectively renders her ex-husband's legal argument moot.

This new development in Pitt and Jolie's ongoing legal drama comes just as their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is set to turn 18 years old on May 27. The actors — who were married from 2014 to 2019 — are parents to five other kids, three of whom are notably in Jolie's primary custody, including Shiloh. Suffice it to say, the drama likely won't make the teen's big day any easier.