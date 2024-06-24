Sabrina Carpenter Has An Unexpectedly Famous Aunt (No, She's Not One Of The Carpenters)

Sabrina Carpenter's last name would have you believe she's either related to "Halloween" director, and horror icon, John Carpenter or one of the musical siblings behind the 1970s group The Carpenters. In reality, however, Sabrina isn't connected to any of these other famous Carpenters. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have any celebrity associations. During the "Espresso" hitmaker's December 2021 WIRED auto-complete interview, Sabrina shared that she's related to Nancy Cartwright, the voice behind Bart Simpson and loads of other characters from "The Simpsons." The former Disney star explained that Cartwright is her father's sister, making the legendary voice actor her aunt. The singer-songwriter gushed: "We work on kind of like different ends of the industry, but I've learned so much just from, like, observing her and she's so talented."

Sabrina previously discussed her relationship with the "Kim Possible" voice star during a March 2021 appearance on Capital FM. In that chat, the "Skin" songstress revealed that Cartwright's celebrity status was "the coolest thing in the world" growing up. However, she didn't get to personally witness her aunt's talents for a while because the adults in her life barred Sabrina from watching "The Simpsons" until she was the appropriate age. The pop star also fondly recalled how Cartwright occasionally got their family a table at a packed restaurant by doing the Bart voice. Naturally, it didn't take long for people to assume that Sabrina had used her aunt's fame to get into more than just restaurants.

