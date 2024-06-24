The Unexpected Sitcom Star Donald Trump Reportedly Had A Big Crush On

Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh's book "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass" includes details about former President Donald Trump's reality show "The Apprentice." In it, he describes Trump's apparent crush on actor Debra Messing — someone who's far from a fan of his. Messing and fellow actor Susan Sarandon even got into a feud over their feelings on Trump, despite neither wanting to vote for him.

Yashar Ali from "The Reset" Substack received a copy of Setoodeh's book prior to its publication on June 18, 2024. Ali described accounts from the book that highlight Trump's possible fixation on the "Will & Grace" actor, such as Trump mentioning Messing often during interviews with Setoodeh without being asked. In one excerpt from an interview, Trump recounted a time when Messing supposedly thanked him profusely. Setoodeh wrote: "'She came up to me with her beautiful red hair,' Trump says about Messing, pausing on this detail a beat too long. 'And she said, "Sir — I love you! Thank God for you! You're saving the network, and you're saving my show.'"

Trump went on to describe "The Apprentice" as a "lead-in" for "Will & Grace," raising the sitcom's ratings. When Setoodeh said "The Apprentice" couldn't have been a lead-in for "Will & Grace" since the sitcom aired earlier, Trump corrected the phrasing: "'A lead-in — or a lead-out,' he clarifies."

