Awkward J. Lo And Ben Affleck Moments That Were Caught On Camera
They are two of the most famous people on the planet and, as such, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may never escape the cameras. Both in the entertainment industry, they spend much of their time being filmed for work, but they're also followed by the paparazzi nearly as often.
Whether filming a new movie, walking the red carpet at an event, or simply going for a stroll in their community, Affleck's and Lopez's lives are recorded.
With Lopez and Affleck spending so much time in front of cameras, some of their worst moments are bound to be caught on film. And as they became the subject of intense divorce rumors beginning in early May 2024, those uncomfortable interactions have people wondering what's really going on. From the duo barking at each other at awards shows to them squabbling on the street, these are the couple's most awkward moments to ever be caught on camera.
The two seemed to be fighting in the car
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to have their most heated moments in or around cars. In late September 2023, the couple was spotted going through a McDonald's drive-thru while in Los Angeles, and from the looks of it, things got tense and awkward. Sources reported that the conversation was amicable, but it was unclear what exactly the two were speaking about. At this point in their relationship, the couple had been married for just over a year.
Some outlets guessed that perhaps the two were discussing Affleck's relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple had reportedly had a dramatic start to their co-parenting relationship after their divorce, but in 2023, their post-marital relationship was better than it had ever been. A source reportedly said to the Daily Mail at the time, "It is really a very happy co-parenting situation. Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future."
Ben was caught slamming the door in Jen's face
The public suspected that there was trouble in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage before their one-year anniversary. In May of 2023, while out and about in Santa Monica, the couple was seen getting into their car. Although Affleck did open the door for Lopez, he then appeared to slam it as soon as she was seated, making everyone who saw the footage question whether the two were happy in their marriage.
Things must not have been too tense at home — or at least that's what we've been led to believe — because that same month the singer sang her husband's praises on "The View," particularly noting how much she admires him as a father. "He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen," Lopez said (via Entertainment Tonight). "[He is a] present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that's who he is," she went on to say.
They were caught fighting at the Grammys
The Grammy Awards show — music's biggest night — is an important event for those in the industry, and many cite attending as one of the best nights of their lives. But for Ben Affleck, attending the 2023 Grammys seemed to be one of the worst nights of his.
Seemingly begrudgingly, Affleck went as Jennifer Lopez's date to the awards show. During the broadcast, host Trevor Noah sat next to the couple to do a bit before introducing the next segment. Lopez and Affleck appeared unaware that they were being filmed at that moment, as the two bickered with each other. Once Lopez realized she and her husband were on camera, she lightly tapped him to stop and they both changed their facial expressions.
Unlike many of the awkward Bennifer moments caught on camera, Affleck had a chance to explain himself for the uncomfortable Grammys ordeal. "I had a good time at the Grammys ... I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f***ing not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing," Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter.
Ben and Jen had an apparent tiff on the red carpet
It's entirely possible that Ben Affleck simply suffers from being too expressive. At the 2023 premiere of Jennifer Lopez's film "The Mother," the movie stars were walking the red carpet, and it appeared that the two were not happy with each other. The couple exchanged some tense looks and a few words that looked heated in the moment.
After the apparent awkward moment, experts broke down the footage and concluded that maybe the exchange wasn't so intense after all. According to an expert lip reader for the Daily Mail, the bulk of Lopez and Affleck's conversation was about their poses for the photographers on the red carpet. The two also apparently discussed Lopez's top, as J. Lo was concerned whether she was showing too much skin. According to the lip reader, Affleck assured his wife that she looked okay.
Jen faced an uncomfortable question on the red carpet
Jennifer Lopez: "When they say you know, you know. And other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know." #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/bTYJ1neAOi pic.twitter.com/otSpnenHzG— Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024
The awkward moments only continued for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck into 2024 — and it didn't matter whether the two were together or apart.
While on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, Lopez took a moment away from her husband to speak to reporters, and one question was particularly uncomfortable for the singer. When asked by Variety how she knows that her marriage to Affleck will be her last, Lopez said, "When they say you know, you know. And other times, when you didn't know, you also didn't know." After a laugh, she continued. "I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you leap into anything," she explained. "I do, anyway. Not just personal life but in my professional life too."
At the time of the awards show, social media users were stirring with worries that Affleck was unhappy in his personal life, but Lopez made sure to quell any rumors. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez said, "Ben is doing alright. You don't need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy."
Jennifer Lopez had an awkward answer to a reporter's question about her marriage
@tmz
#JenniferLopez is NOT here for the breakup rumors 😬 The singer/actress clapped back at a reporter who asked about the status of her relationship with #BenAffleck 😱♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ
Spring of 2024 brought an onslaught of speculation about the status of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship. While in the past, members of the media and social media users noted that Affleck often looked unhappy with Lopez while in public, the new season brought legitimate divorce rumors, much to Lopez's dismay. While promoting her film "Atlas," Lopez was asked point blank by a reporter whether there was any truth to the rumors that she and Affleck were heading toward a divorce. Lopez wasn't as frank with the reporter as the reporter was with Lopez, but she did say, "You know better than that."
Lopez wasn't the only cast member who didn't appreciate the line of questioning — her co-star Simu Liu quickly came to Lopez's defense. "Okay, we're not doing that. ... Don't come in here with that energy, please," he said.
The couple shared an uncomfortable kiss amid divorce rumors
By June 2024, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were well aware that their marital status was the center of tabloid fodder. Rumors swirled that Lopez was trying to save their relationship, as did stories that the two were selling their house. The house sale was explained by sources claiming to People that "Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids ... [and] the house is way too big for [Lopez]." But some remained skeptical of their relationship after seeing the two shared a kiss — albeit an awkward one — in Los Angeles.
According to reports, Lopez and Affleck arrived at a Los Angeles gym separately to attend Affleck's son's basketball game. When the couple reunited, they did so with a quick embrace and a cold kiss on the cheek. Affleck then gestured to photographers to leave before he and Lopez entered the gym.
Neither celeb has commented directly on the rumors surrounding their marriage. As of this writing, Lopez and Affleck are still together.