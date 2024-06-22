Awkward J. Lo And Ben Affleck Moments That Were Caught On Camera

They are two of the most famous people on the planet and, as such, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may never escape the cameras. Both in the entertainment industry, they spend much of their time being filmed for work, but they're also followed by the paparazzi nearly as often.

Whether filming a new movie, walking the red carpet at an event, or simply going for a stroll in their community, Affleck's and Lopez's lives are recorded.

With Lopez and Affleck spending so much time in front of cameras, some of their worst moments are bound to be caught on film. And as they became the subject of intense divorce rumors beginning in early May 2024, those uncomfortable interactions have people wondering what's really going on. From the duo barking at each other at awards shows to them squabbling on the street, these are the couple's most awkward moments to ever be caught on camera.