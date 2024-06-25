Donald And Melania Trump Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

There's nothing wrong with a large age difference between spouses — there are plenty of examples of famous successful age gap relationships in Hollywood and politics. Even the White House has seen its fair share of these unique relationships, including the one between former president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. Donald has shown a preference for younger women in the past, and his marriage to Marla Maples had a 17-year age gap (she was born in 1963, he in 1946). However, the age gap between Donald and Melania surpasses his last marriage and is much larger than we thought. Based on their birth years, the Trumps have a whopping 24 years between them.

Even at first glance, it's easy to tell that there's a considerable age difference between the current Mr. and Mrs. Trump, as Melania's face is still very youthful compared to his. Furthermore, some of Donald's other children were already adults when their only child together, son Barron Trump, was born in 2006. Donald's oldest child, Donald Trump Jr., was born in 1977, making him 29 years older than Barron. The age difference between their firstborn children makes the gap between Melania and Donald even clearer, highlighting the fact that they are at very different stages of life.