Donald Trump's Theory For Barron's Tough Upper Lip Is Actually Pretty Sad

Talk to Donald Trump long enough and chances are good he'll bring the conversation back around to his favorite subject — himself. That was certainly true during the former president's sit-down interview with psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw on June 6, 2024, which aired on Merit+. The wide-ranging discussion touched on issues from his conviction for falsifying business records at his hush money trial to potential vice presidential picks (no announcements there). The interview itself garnered criticism for being a softball interview and had many people on social media throwing out the same insult.

Advertisement

At one point, McGraw asked Donald how his youngest son Barron Trump, a recent high school graduate, was handling having a father in the spotlight, especially given the contentious political arena and Donald's highly publicized legal problems. That includes the guilty verdict in the 2024 trial that determined Donald illegally tried to hide records concerning the $130,000 he paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual encounter.

Donald said his son hasn't talked to him about what it's like having a notorious father. "He doesn't say it, and I think he doesn't say it because he doesn't want to hurt me," the former president said. While it's likely that Barron wouldn't want to hurt his father, it seems more feasible that this is another sign that Donald's relationship with his son is strained.

Advertisement