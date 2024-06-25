Why Maria Shriver Deviated From Kennedy Family Norms And Became An Independent

The Kennedy family name has been publicly synonymous with the Democratic party for decades, and former first lady of California Maria Shriver has historically aligned her own political views with that of her relatives. However, she has officially decided to march to the beat of a different drum. In 2018, Shriver told Jennifer Granholm of the Commonwealth Club World Affairs of California, "I changed my registration after being First Lady to a 'decline to state,' and I'm an Independent."

Despite her early connections to the Democratic party, Shriver had plenty of experience collaborating across party lines before registering as an independent. When her then-husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, ran for governor of California as a Republican, she supported him instead of being strictly loyal to the Kennedy family's party of choice. As she told Vanity Fair in 2011, "People say to me, 'I can't vote for a Republican,' but I say, 'Why not?' People get so caught up with labels.'"

Seeing the positives in political opponents wasn't necessarily an innate skill for Shriver, however. As she further explained to Granholm, "I was raised to think Republicans were the enemy," which is no surprise given her roots. As John F. Kennedy's niece, Shriver was undoubtedly exposed to the world of politics early in life and was likely influenced by the family's political leanings in her youth. However, she has clearly evolved beyond the viewpoints she was raised with and chosen a different path.

