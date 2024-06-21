Prince William Once Spilled The Beans On Princess Diana's Celeb Crush (Right To His Face!)

For as much as she was admired by people the world over, including celebrities, Diana, Princess of Wales was also infatuated with certain stars herself. Throughout the beloved royal's reign, she met and mingled with dozens of Hollywood A-listers, from David Bowie to Grace Kelly, but none of them caught her eye quite like Kevin Costner. Diana and the actor were introduced by her sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after the "Yellowstone" star pitched to bring Diana in on the sequel to his 1992 blockbuster "The Bodyguard" (famously starring Costner opposite iconic singer Whitney Houston). "Yeah, we were gonna do it," he confirmed during a June 2024 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." Unfortunately, Diana died around a year later in a tragic car accident in Paris.

Notably it was just after the script for the sequel was finished. Diana was supposed to play one of his love interests, but suddenly, as Costner gravely intoned, "She was gone." The project would have been a dream come true for Princess Di, marking her first foray into acting and with none other than Costner by her side. As it turns out, the princess had the biggest crush on the "Waterworld" star. Prince William, Diana's eldest son, spilled the scalding-hot tea during a private meeting with Costner over a decade after her death. "He wanted to meet me, and we sat. I sat across from him. He looked at me and he said, 'My mom fancied you,'" Costner recalled, adding, "It was the sweetest, gentlest thing."

