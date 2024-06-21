Kate Middleton's Birthday Pic Of Prince William Attempts To Turn The Tides On His Reputation

Birthday posts on social media are a big thing for many, with people celebrating their loved ones in beautiful photos and affection-filled captions. The royal family, hip to the ways of Instagram, is no exception, and when William, Prince of Wales turned 42 on June 21, the official @princeandprincessofwales account uploaded a post in his honor.

Catherine, Princess of Wales was the writer of the birthday caption which read, "Happy Birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx." The photographer was also noted, with Kate Middleton herself capturing the future king William in a very un-king-like pose, barefoot and wearing pink shorts while leaping into the air.

The happy-go-lucky vibe of the prince is made even more endearing by the fact that he's holding hands with his three children, Princess Charlotte, and her brothers Prince Louis, and Prince George. He appears to be a committed family man who enjoys nothing more than spending time outdoors having loads of fun with his family. It's quite a different take for the public regarding William, as some have accused him of being a cheater with a mean streak.

