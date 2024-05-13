Prince William Affair Rumors Haven't Kept Rose Hanbury Away From The Royal Family
William, Prince of Wales' relationship with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has sparked quite a few rumors over the years, beginning in 2019. When Catherine, Princess of Wales, disappeared from the public eye in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, all eyes were, once again, on Hanbury. Rumors of an affair between her and Prince William ran rampant amongst fans wondering about Kate Middleton's whereabouts. Yet, a recent public interaction between Hanbury and Queen Camilla shows that the gossip hasn't prompted Hanbury to steer clear of the royals.
Sunday, May 12, marked the last day of the Badminton Horse Trials. This was the 75th year of the multi-day event where horses and their riders compete at the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire. Hanbury attended the event and watched from the stands. She was also photographed curtsying for Queen Camilla alongside makeup maven Charlotte Tilbury. Hanbury's interaction with the queen proves that, at least outwardly, there's no bad blood or awkwardness between the former model and the royal family. And, based on what Hanbury has said about the alleged affair in the past, it's safe to assume that she's happy to be moving past the gossip.
Rose Hanbury isn't hiding after affair rumors spread
Rose Hanbury became the Marchioness of Colmondeley in 2009 when she married her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. However, her ties to the royal family go back many years. Hanbury's grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, was close friends with Queen Elizabeth II, even acting as a bridesmaid in the late queen's wedding to Prince Philip. These days, Hanbury and her husband live near Prince William and Kate Middleton's country house, Anmer Hall. Hanbury vehemently denied claims that she and William were having an affair when the rumors reemerged in 2024. According to Business Insider, Hanbury's legal team said, "The rumours are completely false."
Since the gossip about Hanbury and William was stirred up again, the public hasn't seen much of Hanbury, and she certainly hasn't been photographed with members of the royal family. Seeing her greeting Queen Camilla, however, is a sign that both parties are ready to put the rumors behind them and focus on the important things. When announcing her shocking cancer diagnosis to the public, Kate said, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment." So, while Kate and Hanbury may not be friends like they once were, it's likely that the Princess of Wales is happy to move past the rumors, too.