Prince William Affair Rumors Haven't Kept Rose Hanbury Away From The Royal Family

William, Prince of Wales' relationship with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has sparked quite a few rumors over the years, beginning in 2019. When Catherine, Princess of Wales, disappeared from the public eye in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, all eyes were, once again, on Hanbury. Rumors of an affair between her and Prince William ran rampant amongst fans wondering about Kate Middleton's whereabouts. Yet, a recent public interaction between Hanbury and Queen Camilla shows that the gossip hasn't prompted Hanbury to steer clear of the royals.

Sunday, May 12, marked the last day of the Badminton Horse Trials. This was the 75th year of the multi-day event where horses and their riders compete at the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire. Hanbury attended the event and watched from the stands. She was also photographed curtsying for Queen Camilla alongside makeup maven Charlotte Tilbury. Hanbury's interaction with the queen proves that, at least outwardly, there's no bad blood or awkwardness between the former model and the royal family. And, based on what Hanbury has said about the alleged affair in the past, it's safe to assume that she's happy to be moving past the gossip.