Prince William Let Loose At A Taylor Swift Concert & The Moment Is So Telling

Even the future king of England can relate to a Taylor Swift song. The singer's European leg of her Eras Tour includes three shows at Wembley Stadium in London. Joining her for the first night on June 21 was William, Prince of Wales, who brought along Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the adventure. (Prince Louis stayed home, as did Catherine Princess of Wales, who has only made one appearance since her cancer announcement on March 22.)

It's not the first time the prince and the "Tortured Poets Department" creator have spent the evening together. In November 2013, the two joined Jon Bon Jovi on stage during a charity dinner, a moment William later revealed was a bit cringe-worthy, given his singing voice. While there were no vocal stylings by the prince this time around, there was dancing.

When Swift started singing her hit "Shake It Off," a fan in the audience captured what appears to be William up on a private balcony, moving and grooving and indeed, appearing to shake it off. And given all the angst he's been through over the last several months, he's got plenty to shake.

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024

