Jennifer Lawrence And Donald Sutherland Had The Sweetest Co-Star Relationship

Sadly, there's been another addition to our list of stars we've lost in 2024. Renowned actor Donald Sutherland died on June 20 at the age of 88. One of his more recent, well-known roles was as President Coriolanus Snow in the first four movies of "The Hunger Games" franchise. He was the primary antagonist in the films while Jennifer Lawrence played protagonist Katniss Everdeen. While the two were enemies on-screen, off-screen they had a very sweet friendship.

Lawrence was in her early 20s when she started playing the role in "The Hunger Games" that helped catapult her to superstardom with just a few credits before that. Sutherland, on the other hand, was in his mid 70s and had been in the business for decades. It seems fair to say that he knew a fair amount about the business, and while some seasoned Hollywood stars might not be too impressed with their far younger co-stars, much less form close bonds with them, that wasn't the case with Sutherland and Lawrence. In 2014, Sutherland showed just how impressed he was with Lawrence's acting chops. "When I worked with her," Sutherland told E! in 2014, "I realized the child was a genius. She's the right person at the right time in the sense of Joan of Arc or Jesus Christ, any genius, in that sense." High praise indeed!

