Thomas Markle's 80th Birthday Plea To Meghan And Harry Is His Most Desperate Yet

While the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the royal family is ongoing, there's also still the ongoing fallout between Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and her father Thomas Markle. Thomas is now about to turn 80 on July 18, and he told Daily Mail that his one birthday wish involved his estranged daughter and grandkids. "I've never been one for birthdays," Thomas said to the publication, "but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."

Advertisement

Along with not meeting his grandkids — Archie and Lilibet — he still hasn't met Harry and he doesn't seem to know why. "When I reflect back on my life, as you do when you are approaching 80, that's one of the questions I cannot find an answer for."

Not getting a chance to meet his grandkids has been a common refrain from Thomas Markle. In 2023, he gave an interview with "Good Morning Britain," in which he said he was being "denied the right to see a grandchild." It's something he felt he had in common with King Charles III; however, while the king has also apparently wished he had a better connection to Archie and Lilibet, the king has had a chance to meet the grandkids.