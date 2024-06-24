Princess Anne Hospitalized After Concerning Incident
Chris Jackson/Getty
Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, was sent to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after an unknown occurrence that took place on Sunday June 23, 2024. A statement from Buckingham Palace did not confirm any details of what happened, noting only that she sustained a concussion and other minor injuries. The worrying incident occurred at her Gatcombe Park estate and it's believed it could have involved a horse, though it's unclear from their official statement.
Anne was hospitalized as a precaution, with Buckingham Palace clarifying: "The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery," (via BBC).
More to come...