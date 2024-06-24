Princess Anne Hospitalized After Concerning Incident

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, was sent to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after an unknown occurrence that took place on Sunday June 23, 2024. A statement from Buckingham Palace did not confirm any details of what happened, noting only that she sustained a concussion and other minor injuries. The worrying incident occurred at her Gatcombe Park estate and it's believed it could have involved a horse, though it's unclear from their official statement.

Advertisement

Anne was hospitalized as a precaution, with Buckingham Palace clarifying: "The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery," (via BBC).



More to come...