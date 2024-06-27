Modern Family Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Is Growing Up Fast

Since its premiere in 2009, "Modern Family" has become a classic sitcom with more than 20 Emmy wins and a memorable ensemble cast, many of whom grew up in front of our very eyes. Even since the show ended after 11 seasons and 250 episodes in 2020, it's remained a staple of 2010s television. While many of the veteran actors on "Modern Family" may have just seen it as an immensely successful role, like Ed O'Neill or Sofía Vergara who found fame long before the series premiered, there were several children who spent a large portion of their childhoods filming the series.

One of these kids was Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cam. "Modern Family" was her first taste of show business, signing on to the show in 2011 at 4 years old, meaning fans watched her grow from an adorable toddler to a smart-mouthed teenager over the years. Understandably, like with many child actors, it's hard to differentiate Anderson-Emmons from her on-screen character. But, as she told Girls' Life in June 2021, the actor doesn't relate to Lily very much.

"I'm not sassy or a brat! I don't roast my mom 24/7 or walk in the room and do a line and walk out. It's great playing her but I'm not like her. She's definitely a character!" she remarked. Today, Anderson-Emmons is growing up fast and fans of the show can't believe how much she's changed since the end of "Modern Family."

