Melania Trump's Former Aide Confirms What We Suspected About Her Views On Barron In Politics

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff also revealed that once the news came out that Barron Trump had been selected to be a delegate, she anticipated that Melania Trump would quickly put a stop to it. That said, Wolkoff was surprised that it took a day before Melania's team denied Barron's involvement. Perhaps the delay was down to some behind the scenes conversations about the situation between Donald Trump and Melania?

Advertisement

We may never know the true reason Barron didn't accept the delegation, but it does seem telling that it was a statement from Melania's office, not Donald's, that confirmed that Barron would not be involved in the convention. It's also interesting that the update came from a representative for her team, not from Melania herself. The spokesperson confirmed that Barron "regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," per Fox News. There was no word on what those commitments are. We may still see Barron at the convention, but just as an attendee. He was present for the 2020 RNC to support his father, so we may see a repeat of that.

Melania is also anticipated to be at the RNC since she's the wife of the candidate. However, the former first lady has not been frequently seen at her husband's side recently. She hasn't attended many campaign events, and Melania's absence during Donald's hush money trial sparked rumblings about the state of their marriage.

Advertisement