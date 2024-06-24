Melania Trump's Former Aide Confirms What We Suspected About Her Views On Barron In Politics
Barron Trump was chosen by the Florida Republican Party to be a delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), which is set to officially select Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for president in July 2024. However, Barron's first foray into politics was over before it began. He will not be a delegate at the RNC, and we're pretty sure we know why: His mother Melania Trump stepped in to shut it down.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who was once Melania's adviser and friend but is now more of a critic – is on board with that theory. On the June 23, 2024 episode of the MeidasTouch podcast, she spoke with Ben Meiselas about Barron's selection to be a Florida delegate at the RNC. "Barron's involvement in the Trump political arena is one that I know he and Melania stayed away from for many reasons," Wolkoff said. "He being put on the frontline that way, if it was going to be the case, Melania would have supported it 100% vocally. I knew she would never allow that." It sounds like when it comes to Barron's activities, you should take it with a grain of salt until you hear from Melania directly.
Melania Trump's office confirmed Barron wouldn't be an RNC delegate
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff also revealed that once the news came out that Barron Trump had been selected to be a delegate, she anticipated that Melania Trump would quickly put a stop to it. That said, Wolkoff was surprised that it took a day before Melania's team denied Barron's involvement. Perhaps the delay was down to some behind the scenes conversations about the situation between Donald Trump and Melania?
We may never know the true reason Barron didn't accept the delegation, but it does seem telling that it was a statement from Melania's office, not Donald's, that confirmed that Barron would not be involved in the convention. It's also interesting that the update came from a representative for her team, not from Melania herself. The spokesperson confirmed that Barron "regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," per Fox News. There was no word on what those commitments are. We may still see Barron at the convention, but just as an attendee. He was present for the 2020 RNC to support his father, so we may see a repeat of that.
Melania is also anticipated to be at the RNC since she's the wife of the candidate. However, the former first lady has not been frequently seen at her husband's side recently. She hasn't attended many campaign events, and Melania's absence during Donald's hush money trial sparked rumblings about the state of their marriage.