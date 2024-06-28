Anna Kournikova's Fashion Evolution Through The Years

For years, Anna Kournikova absolutely dominated the world of tennis, but she was more than just a dab hand with a racket. Some sports stars manage to transcend into full-blown celebrities, though it doesn't happen very often. Kournikova was just 10 years old when she was profiled by The New York Times in 1992 and was given more attention than most as she went from child prodigy to title-winning tennis pro. The Russian-born beauty became more than just an athlete. She was one of the "It" girls of the 2000s, turning heads for her fashion choices way before she started dating singer Enrique Iglesias.

Kournikova's evolution from a sweet, determined child star in a shell suit to a grown woman with a penchant for sultry dresses is fascinating to behold, but it's her transition into parenthood and post-retirement life that really wins the trophy. Her style changed to accommodate the different phases in her life, but make no mistake, Kournikova has always managed to win when it comes to staying true to her aesthetic.

She may do less partying than she did in the early '00s, but Kournikova still pulls it out of the bag when it comes to photoshoots and sweet family photos alike.