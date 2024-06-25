Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey's Step Back From Acting Was More Devastating Than We Knew

The stars of the Hallmark Channel's beloved movies often feel like family. So when fan favorite actors leave the Hallmark bubble, it's often a bittersweet moment for both them and the legions of viewers. Sometimes the decision is professional; other times, it's ethical (as when Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark to join the more conservative GAC Family). Still other stars have very personal reasons for parting ways. For instance, in April 2024, Ryan Paevey broke many hearts with his announcement that he was following a different career path. On his X account (formerly Twitter), the star of "A Summer Romance" and "Coyote Creek Christmas," among many others, explained that he was taking the year off from acting, noting that there were things about the Hollywood life that were disturbing him.

As with so many big life decisions, however, there was more to the story. Paevey recently took to Instagram with an update, letting fans know he's stepping back from most of his social media for the time being. Sadly, scammers have been impersonating the actor to swindle people out of money, and Paevey and his management team have been powerless to stop the crooks. The Hallmark star disabled both his X and Facebook accounts, and he warned fans not to follow any lookalike feeds. Paevey followed up a few days later with an even more sobering announcement on Heavy and on his Instagram page, which added a number of other reasons he's "stepping away and shifting focus" as he looks to the future.

