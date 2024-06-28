Meet Jane Fonda's Three Kids
Sadly, Jane Fonda couldn't be the mom her three kids needed her to be. While speaking to CNN's Chris Wallace, the iconic actor confessed, "I was not the kind of mother that I wished that I had been to my children." She added, "I have great, great children — talented, smart. And I just didn't know how to do it." During a prior chat with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM, Fonda hinted that she couldn't let her kids know just how much she adored them because of the way she was parented. Furthermore, the "9 to 5" star began acting right after having her first child, Vanessa Vadim, so she couldn't always be a strong presence in her life because of that. Similarly, when Fonda was interviewed by fellow actor Brie Larson for Net-a-Porter, she confirmed that her parenting mistakes were some of her biggest regrets in life.
Fortunately, Fonda's relationship with her children wasn't completely unsalvageable. She was trying to make up for lost time by reading up on everything that made a good parent. But despite her best efforts, the "Monster-in-Law" star knew she had a long road ahead of her as she candidly disclosed, "When I die, I want my family to be around me. I want them to love me and I have to earn that. I'm still working at it." It's rare to see the actor not accomplish everything she puts her mind to, so it's safe to say that Fonda will fix her relationship with her kids, Vanessa, Troy Garity, and Mary Luana Williams, eventually.
Vanessa Vadim is an environmental activist just like her mom
Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim welcomed their first and only child, Vanessa Vadim, in September 1968. In 1989, a 21-year-old Vanessa was arrested alongside a friend who allegedly had drugs on his person. According to People, Fonda had her daughter's back throughout the highly-publicized controversy. Meanwhile, Roger posited that Vanessa may have resorted to substance abuse to cope with the pressures of being a celebrity's child. He also revealed that Vanessa had taken a shine to acting and become a part of a drama club at college. However, she had to exit the group because of her famous associations and pursue journalism instead. Ultimately, though, Vanessa managed to incorporate several of her passions into her career. In 2002, she directed a documentary short called "The Quilts of Gee's Bend" and also served as the cinematographer for the project.
Vanessa also followed in her mom's footsteps by becoming an environmental activist. In 2019, she took to Instagram to proudly share that she'd joined Fonda in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest outside The White House to demand policy changes to create a greener earth. Vanessa also helps people live a more sustainable existence through her articles on Treehugger. Her profile on the website notes that she has an MA in English from Brown University and a Creative Writing degree from NYU. Vanessa is also a wife to Paul Van Waggoner and a mom to both of Fonda's grandchildren, Malcolm and Viva Vadim, who has grown up to be the living legend's twin.
Troy O'Donovan Garity played his dad in his first major film role
In 1973, Jane Fonda welcomed her second child, Troy O'Donovan Garity, with her then-husband, Tom Hayden. Speaking to People in 1998, Troy clarified why he didn't inherit either of his parents' last names: "When I was born, there was still a lot of anger over my parents' involvement in Vietnam." He continued, "They thought it would be better if I grew up with my own name." It didn't take Troy long to catch the acting bug though, with the youngster making his onscreen debut with a small, uncredited part in his mom's 1981 film "On Golden Pond." A few years later, Troy enrolled in Manhattan's American Academy of Dramatic Arts, graduating in 1995. In 2000, he made his official big screen debut a whole lot more special by portraying his dad in the Abbie Hoffman biopic "Steal This Movie!"
During a 1998 interview with the LA Times, Troy enthused, "I'm very proud to play my father." He added, "My father literally risked his life to make [...] the world a better place for me to grow up in." After regularly acting in film and TV for a while, Troy landed a major role alongside Dwayne Johnson in HBO's "Ballers" in 2015. Appearing on "Behind The Velvet Rope," in 2017, Troy acknowledged that his celebrity associations gave him a leg-up in Hollywood. However, he also asserted that he wouldn't have got anywhere without his talent. Elsewhere, Troy has reportedly been married to Simone Bent since 2007.
Jane Fonda adopted Mary Luana Williams when she was 14
On October 13, 1967, Randy and Mary Williams welcomed their daughter, Mary Luana Williams. In an essay for Oprah.com, Mary Luana recalled that she got the opportunity to spend her summers at Jane Fonda's camp because her parents and uncle were members of the Black Panthers, a political organization that the "Grace and Frankie" alum vocally supported. As the years went by, Mary Luana got to know Fonda better. Although she was initially wary of the A-lister's motivation for being so nice, the youngster eventually started confiding in Fonda about her struggles and realized that she made her feel loved and heard. During a 2013 appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America," the "Klute" star recalled that Mary Luana abruptly stopped attending camp at one point, and her grades started plummeting around the same time.
Fonda subsequently learned that the change occurred because Mary Luana had been sexually assaulted at 14. So, she made a proposition: If the teenager managed to get her grades back on track, she could move into her home. And that's exactly what happened. Fonda gushed about her adopted daughter, "She helped me to become whole" in an episode of "Oprah's Next Chapter," (via HuffPost). Fonda also shared, "I think I learned as much or more from [Mary Luana] as she did from me. But on a psychological level, she helped complete me." Mary Luana chronicled her unique life experiences in her memoir "The Lost Daughter." She is also an activist who strives to protect the interests of Sudanese refugees.
