Meet Jane Fonda's Three Kids

Sadly, Jane Fonda couldn't be the mom her three kids needed her to be. While speaking to CNN's Chris Wallace, the iconic actor confessed, "I was not the kind of mother that I wished that I had been to my children." She added, "I have great, great children — talented, smart. And I just didn't know how to do it." During a prior chat with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM, Fonda hinted that she couldn't let her kids know just how much she adored them because of the way she was parented. Furthermore, the "9 to 5" star began acting right after having her first child, Vanessa Vadim, so she couldn't always be a strong presence in her life because of that. Similarly, when Fonda was interviewed by fellow actor Brie Larson for Net-a-Porter, she confirmed that her parenting mistakes were some of her biggest regrets in life.

Fortunately, Fonda's relationship with her children wasn't completely unsalvageable. She was trying to make up for lost time by reading up on everything that made a good parent. But despite her best efforts, the "Monster-in-Law" star knew she had a long road ahead of her as she candidly disclosed, "When I die, I want my family to be around me. I want them to love me and I have to earn that. I'm still working at it." It's rare to see the actor not accomplish everything she puts her mind to, so it's safe to say that Fonda will fix her relationship with her kids, Vanessa, Troy Garity, and Mary Luana Williams, eventually.