Rumors Of Melania & Ivanka Trump's Renewed Relationship May Have Just Been Debunked
Is Melania Trump's rumored feud with Ivanka Trump really over? The former first lady's ex-aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, doesn't think so. After years of rumors that Melania and Ivanka's relationship is less-than-cozy, a source close to the family recently revealed that the feud may have been squashed. Yet, Wolkoff says that she knows Melania well enough to know that this claim is ludicrous.
On May 30, 2024 Donald Trump received a historic guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial. Just a week later, a source told Page Six that Donald's trial "brought the entire family closer together than they have ever been," adding that "this includes a thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship between Melania and Ivanka." Yet, on the June 23 episode of MeidasTouch, Wolkoff told Ben Meiselas that she isn't buying these claims.
Wolkoff met Melania in 2003, and the pair soon became friends. She was hired to help plan Donald's inauguration in January 2017, and then worked for the former first lady until their friendship crumbled in 2018. In Wolkoff's 2020 memoir, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady," she discussed details of Melania's troubled relationship with Ivanka, so Wolkoff is well versed on the subject. "The fact that it's being written that Melania and Ivanka are on better terms [and this] has brought them closer is ridiculous... it really is." Wolkoff told Meiselas. "Knowing her for almost two decades, Melania Trump does not share the same headline with Ivanka for any reason."
Melania Trump will set the record straight -- eventually
Not only does Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believe that Melania and Ivanka are still far from friendly; she also "wouldn't be surprised if Melania at one point does come out and say that [the claims are] not true." Wolkoff explained that Melania often makes sure that false rumors about her are set straight, but she predicts that the former first lady may wait until the dust from Donald Trump's myriad legal troubles have settled.
Neither Melania nor Ivanka joined Donald in court during his criminal trial. While this may mean that they align in their desire to steer clear of Donald's struggles with the law, that doesn't mean that they're friendly with each other. Wolkoff believes that Melania's absence from her husband's side will continue as his 2024 presidential campaign ramps up and beyond. "She does not plan on putting herself in a position where she's going to be the object of conversation unnecessarily," Wolkoff said of the former first lady, adding that Melania is "going to be around less and less" in the wake of the trial.
As for rumblings about the Trumps' marriage, Wolkoff thinks that those are just rumors, too. "She and Donald, I do not believe, are ever, ever going to part ways," she said. So, while there may be plenty of trouble in paradise for the Trump family, that doesn't necessarily mean that historically icy bonds are being thawed behind the scenes.