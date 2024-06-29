Kate Middleton's Pre-Wedding Diet Caused Quite A Stir

Catherine, Princess of Wales' rumored pre-wedding diet sounds like a sure-fire way to turn into a total bridezilla. According to several publications, Kate Middleton adopted the Dukan diet in the time leading up to her 2011 nuptials to William, Prince of Wales. The strict eating method, which was created by Pierre Dukan, focuses on incorporating tons of protein into your diet while limiting carbohydrates to the bare minimum. WebMD notes that it consists of four stages, with each boasting a different set of food rules. In the first, or the "Attack" phase, you're restricted to eating only large quantities of lean protein and a negligible amount of oats. In the "Cruise" phase, the dieter incorporates selected vegetables into their meals on alternative days. Then, in the "Consolidation" period, the follower can finally treat themselves to some fruit, a little bit of bread, a handful of cheese, and perhaps even a complete meal of their choice.

And finally, there's the "Stabilization" phase, which allows for total flexibility in your meals for the most part. However, once a week, a dieter must revert back to the harsh rules of the "Attack" stage. Needless to say, this highly restrictive diet isn't sustainable. In fact, in 2024, US News & World Report ranked Dukan as the third worst diet of the year, with one expert panelist decrying it as a "Classic fad diet; contrived nonsense, inattentive to nearly all of the amassed evidence regarding food for personal and planetary health" and stating firmly, "I can see no reason to recommend this to anyone."