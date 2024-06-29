The False Rumor People Believe About George Clooney, Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle

One of the best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding was when several A-listers joined the festivities, much to the delight of those of us following along at home. Celebrity couple George and Amal Clooney were among the guest list's brightest stars, with one major rumor circulating after the event that the actor had shared the dance floor with both Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. According to The Mirror, this major moment supposedly took place at the second reception for Meghan and her new husband Prince Harry, which was held at Frogmore House and boasted just 200 guests — in stark contrast to the first reception's 600.

Advertisement

Apparently, he also asked Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, for a spin but she turned George down. One insider recalled that after a relatively stiff start to the proceedings, "It was informal and a lovely atmosphere. The whole evening had a really chilled, festival vibe." However, per Hello! magazine, the following month at the June 2018 celebration for his American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award, George clarified, "There were a lot of stories, I heard I danced with [...] everybody." But, "I didn't dance, I didn't. There wasn't beer pong. I heard there was beer pong, no beer pong." Elsewhere, there were also reports that the Clooneys were super close with the Sussexes prior to the wedding.

Advertisement