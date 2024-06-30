How Queen Camilla Has Been At The Center Of King Charles And Prince Harry's Bitter Feud

Prince Harry's scathing words for his stepmother, Queen Camilla, started a royal beef that reportedly also damaged the royal's relationship with his father, King Charles III, beyond repair. In Harry's tell-all 2023 memoir "Spare," he alleged that Charles, Camilla, and her crack PR team leaked details about his drug use to the press because they wanted to create a narrative of Charles being a loving father who checked his son into rehab. Even Harry's brother, William, Prince of Wales, supposedly wasn't immune to the PR attacks as Harry claimed that their team also perpetuated the narrative that William's marriage to Catherine, Princess of Wales, was on the rocks.

The Duke of Sessex shared his feelings about Camilla in the aftermath of her supposed calculated moves, admitting, "I had complex feelings about gaining a step parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," (via TIME). Harry added more fuel to the fire by doubling down on CBS' "60 Minutes," confessing that he found the queen consort difficult to trust because she would apparently stop at nothing to sway the public's opinion of her in a more positive light.

As Harry explained, "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street." As expected, Charles wasn't pleased about his son's shocking statements, and they only made it harder for the father-son duo to reconcile.

