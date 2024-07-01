Whatever Happened To Bailee Madison?

When Bailee Madison was just 5 years old, she caught a casting director's attention at an audition for a movie called "Lonely Hearts." However, it wasn't her audition. "[M]y sister Kaitlin, who is 13 years older than me, went into an audition. When she came out they saw me and asked if I would audition," she recalled in Issue magazine. "I went in there and from that moment on, God blessed me." With that, her acting career was officially underway. Madison quickly booked more major motion pictures, nabbing supporting roles in films like 2007's "Bridge to Terabithia" and 2009's "Brothers" — and she was only just getting started.

From child star to young adult, Bailee Madison sure has had a stunning transformation — and she's managed to avoid the pitfalls that come with growing up in the industry. As she told Rose and Ivy in April 2021, "I was fortunate I had a family around me who kept asking, 'Are you sure you are having fun? The moment you aren't having fun we can leave.' I was always happy and looking back, there was never a second where I didn't feel like a kid."

Evidently, she has yet to stop having fun: As of this writing, Madison has almost 60 credits to her name. Suffice to say, her career has only continued to blossom. Whether she's acting in major motion pictures, starring in hit TV shows, or exploring other creative avenues, Bailee Madison stays busy.

