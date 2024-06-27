Joe Biden's Surprise 2024 Debate Guest Hits Trump Right Where It Hurts
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are mere hours away from facing off in the 2024 presidential debate on June 27. Ahead of the long-awaited rematch, it has been revealed that a special guest in favor of Biden will be in attendance. It's Donald's own niece and longtime critic, Mary Trump.
Mary will be one of Biden's guests in the spin room following the debate, where she will go to bat for Biden's presidential campaign amongst the media. While she is the daughter of Donald's deceased brother, Fred Trump, Jr., she has often spoken out against her uncle. In fact, the clinical psychologist wrote a disparaging book about Donald and his upbringing in 2020 entitled, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." Donald later revealed in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that he and the rest of his relatives "didn't have a lot of respect or like for her."
That fact likely won't change as Mary plans to continue to speak out against her uncle's character, refusing to see him becoming president again. But will this throw Donald off his debate game?
Mary Trump slams Donald for his 'narcissism and cruelty'
At the time of writing, Donald Trump's team has not commented on Mary Trump's planned attendance at the June 27 presidential debate. However, President Joe Biden's campaign team shared these thoughts: "On the subject of character, few people can speak to Donald Trump's better than his family. Tonight, his niece, Mary Trump will join Team Biden-Harris in the spin room" (per Daily Mail).
Mary herself gave a statement to People about the importance of her presence at the first presidential debate alongside Biden. Citing Donald Trump's "narcissism and cruelty," the author feels that her uncle merely wants to subdue the American people if elected again. "He is desperate for power and has shown himself both unworthy of wielding it and obsessed with regaining it purely for his own benefit," Mary shared. "He must be stopped." Mary's attendance at the debate comes after a rough few months for the former president. In May 2024, Donald was slapped with a guilty verdict in his fraud trial, though he still maintains his innocence.
While Donald is certainly under fire for his civil and criminal cases ahead of the presidential debate, Joe Biden is not exempt. After his son Hunter Biden suffered the biggest career blow of his life with three felony convictions, the president will likely also face intense questions and rebuttals from his opponent.