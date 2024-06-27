Joe Biden's Surprise 2024 Debate Guest Hits Trump Right Where It Hurts

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are mere hours away from facing off in the 2024 presidential debate on June 27. Ahead of the long-awaited rematch, it has been revealed that a special guest in favor of Biden will be in attendance. It's Donald's own niece and longtime critic, Mary Trump.

Advertisement

Mary will be one of Biden's guests in the spin room following the debate, where she will go to bat for Biden's presidential campaign amongst the media. While she is the daughter of Donald's deceased brother, Fred Trump, Jr., she has often spoken out against her uncle. In fact, the clinical psychologist wrote a disparaging book about Donald and his upbringing in 2020 entitled, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." Donald later revealed in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that he and the rest of his relatives "didn't have a lot of respect or like for her."

That fact likely won't change as Mary plans to continue to speak out against her uncle's character, refusing to see him becoming president again. But will this throw Donald off his debate game?

Advertisement