Everything We Know About Mindy Kaling's Three Kids

Despite being well into her 30s and having a steady career in Hollywood, Mindy Kaling was in no particular hurry to start her own family. As the actor and producer told Marie Claire in 2022, she wanted to wait until she was financially and emotionally ready before diving head first into parenthood — regardless if that meant giving birth to her first child much later in life. "I waited until I had the means," the "Mindy Project" creator explained. And she has zero regrets about that still somewhat controversial choice, asserting, "That made all the difference. The choice to have a child — by yourself, on your own terms — it was the best part of my life."

Advertisement

Fast-forward to 2024, and Mindy is now a mother to three wonderful children: Katherine, Spencer, and Anne Kaling. She may have won several major accolades throughout her career, but no award or recognition could ever beat the joy of motherhood. "It's so rewarding in a way you can't explain," Mindy enthused to Today in 2018. "I feel brave having done it." And despite not having settled down first — she thinks she may never get married — Mindy wouldn't trade it for anything. The Emmy winner got candid about her experience being a single mom while giving the commencement speech at her alma mater, Darthmouth College, in 2018. "It turned out that way, and I wouldn't change a thing," Mindy stressed.

Advertisement