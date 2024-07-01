Everything We Know About Mindy Kaling's Three Kids
Despite being well into her 30s and having a steady career in Hollywood, Mindy Kaling was in no particular hurry to start her own family. As the actor and producer told Marie Claire in 2022, she wanted to wait until she was financially and emotionally ready before diving head first into parenthood — regardless if that meant giving birth to her first child much later in life. "I waited until I had the means," the "Mindy Project" creator explained. And she has zero regrets about that still somewhat controversial choice, asserting, "That made all the difference. The choice to have a child — by yourself, on your own terms — it was the best part of my life."
Fast-forward to 2024, and Mindy is now a mother to three wonderful children: Katherine, Spencer, and Anne Kaling. She may have won several major accolades throughout her career, but no award or recognition could ever beat the joy of motherhood. "It's so rewarding in a way you can't explain," Mindy enthused to Today in 2018. "I feel brave having done it." And despite not having settled down first — she thinks she may never get married — Mindy wouldn't trade it for anything. The Emmy winner got candid about her experience being a single mom while giving the commencement speech at her alma mater, Darthmouth College, in 2018. "It turned out that way, and I wouldn't change a thing," Mindy stressed.
Katherine is a huge tomboy
Mindy Kaling's motherhood journey began when she gave birth to her first child, Katherine Swati Kaling, also known in the family as Kit. She was born on December 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, when Kaling was 38 years old. Explaining the meaning behind her daughter's name, Mindy told
that she turned to acting legend and style icon Katharine Hepburn for inspiration. "I just tried to pick classic names that felt like they would have to work really hard to get mad at me about later," Mindy quipped. Aside from Hepburn, she also named her daughter after her late mother, Dr. Swati Chokalingam, who passed away in 2012 after battling pancreatic cancer.
As Mindy won't share the truth behind her kids' paternity, it's been widely speculated that Katherine and Spencer's father is their godfather B.J. Novak, to whom Mindy has been linked since their time on "The Office" together. However, she has repeatedly insisted that this isn't the case. As far as Katherine's personality, Kaling said they're the complete opposites — she grew up quiet and shy, whereas her daughter is very bubbly. They have plenty in common, though, including their quick wit and love of basketball. Like herself, Katherine is also a big fan of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers. "[She's] a real tomboy," Kaling gushed to People in 2021, adding, "I couldn't be happier with her being into Kobe and the Lakers as a big Lakers fan myself."
Spencer was born during the pandemic
Three years after welcoming her firstborn, Mindy Kaling surprised fans when she announced on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in 2020 that she secretly had another baby. His name is Spencer Avu Kaling. "I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3," the "Oceans 8" star confirmed. Spencer is after Hollywood actor Spencer Tracy, and Avu is in honor of Mindy's architect father, Avu Chokalingam. Speaking with Elle a few months later, Mindy revealed that hiding her pregnancy had been a breeze thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. "I mean, clearly, I was not going anywhere," she quipped. She very nearly got caught though, having been photographed grocery shopping at 8 months pregnant with barely a bump to show. Luckily, she was able to get away with it.
According to Mindy, having a baby boy feels like an initiation. "[It] feels so formal," she told Colbert during her interview. She couldn't really explain it, but calling Spencer her son "feels so old-timey," according to the multi-talented star. Thankfully, both she and Katherine adjusted well into their new lives as then-a family of three. In 2023, she shared on "Today" that Katherine was obsessed with her little bro and vice versa. Watching them grow up together is one of her greatest pleasures in life, adds the proud mother. "Literally, you want as a parent are these glimmers of hope that your children will get along with each other unprompted," she emphasized. "[It's] incredibly moving."
Anne joined the family in 2024
In February 2024, Mindy Kaling's youngest daughter, Anne Kaling, was born. The "Never Have I Ever" show creator shared the news of her daughter's arrival on Instagram on June 25, 2024, just in time for her 45th birthday. "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined," Mindy, who kept her pregnancy under wraps yet again, wrote. The post was accompanied by a sweet image of Katherine and Spencer doting on their newborn sibling, and of Kaling during her pregnancy. Another shot shows Kit and Spencer visiting her at the hospital shortly after she welcomed Anne. "My three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life," Mindy continued. "I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline." She then thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday.
"Queen of secretly giving birth," one fan joked under the post. Many others congratulated Mindy on having baby Anne, including Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, and her "The Office" co-star Angela Kinsey. Previously, Mindy hinted that having three children has always been her ultimate goal. She revealed to Flare magazine in 2014 (via E! News), "This has been the first year I realized that if I want to have three kids, I need to get going." Ten years later, and voila! She's finally living her dreams. "Look at YOU! Mama of 3!" comedian Nicole Sullivan replied to her post. We're happy for you, Mindy!