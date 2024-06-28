Joe Biden's Poor Debate Performance Has Michelle Obama On Everyone's Lips
The 2024 presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump raised more questions than it answered. As the topics poured in from Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, the controversial duo moderating the discussion, Trump responded with wildly inaccurate claims and his stereotypically bold statements. Meanwhile, Biden couldn't seem to keep up with the discussion at all. Several users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share instances of the current president losing his train of thought. At one point, Biden started a sentence and forgot to finish it altogether
To make matters worse, CNN reported that 67% of viewers believed that Trump won the debate. At the end of the day, his poor performance didn't just cause a stir among voters, but in the Democratic Party as well. According to NBC's chief political analyst, Chuck Todd, Biden inadvertently confirmed the image that Republicans have been trying to portray of him: He's getting too old for the job.
Todd chatted with several important people in the Democratic Party, and he shared their consensus about the debate, "There's a full-on panic about this performance," he said. "[It's] not like, This is recoverable.' It is more of [an] 'Okay, he's gotta step aside.' ... This is about as bad of a performance as Biden could've delivered if his goal was to calm the waters among Democrats." While it's unclear if Biden could truly be replaced, X users certainly seem to have the perfect replacement for the job: Michelle Obama.
Michelle Obama seems like the most promising presidential candidate to many
After watching the arguably disastrous 2024 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, several people took to X to urge former First Lady Michelle Obama to join the running. Some commentators were confident that she was their last hope to prevent Trump from getting re-elected. However, Michelle has made it clear time and again that she has no interest in becoming the President of the United States.
As reported by Today, the former First Lady told Oprah Winfrey in 2018 that she didn't want to run for office because she simply wasn't a fan of politics. She stressed that she only became a part of the political scene because of her marriage to former President Barack Obama, who indeed had a deeply-rooted love for politics. Still, as the 2024 election drew closer, rumors of joining the presidential race started circulating.
However, that speculation was laid to rest in March 2024 when NBC shared a statement from her office: "As former first lady, Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president." It continued, "Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' reelection campaign." However, some social media users haven't lost all hope. As one commentator hilariously put it, "If a Golden Retriever is the nominee, I'll vote for the dog. Literally anyone but Trump." Ultimately, all we can do is wait for the second presidential debate in September and see if things play out differently.