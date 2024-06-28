Joe Biden's Poor Debate Performance Has Michelle Obama On Everyone's Lips

The 2024 presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump raised more questions than it answered. As the topics poured in from Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, the controversial duo moderating the discussion, Trump responded with wildly inaccurate claims and his stereotypically bold statements. Meanwhile, Biden couldn't seem to keep up with the discussion at all. Several users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share instances of the current president losing his train of thought. At one point, Biden started a sentence and forgot to finish it altogether

To make matters worse, CNN reported that 67% of viewers believed that Trump won the debate. At the end of the day, his poor performance didn't just cause a stir among voters, but in the Democratic Party as well. According to NBC's chief political analyst, Chuck Todd, Biden inadvertently confirmed the image that Republicans have been trying to portray of him: He's getting too old for the job.

Todd chatted with several important people in the Democratic Party, and he shared their consensus about the debate, "There's a full-on panic about this performance," he said. "[It's] not like, This is recoverable.' It is more of [an] 'Okay, he's gotta step aside.' ... This is about as bad of a performance as Biden could've delivered if his goal was to calm the waters among Democrats." While it's unclear if Biden could truly be replaced, X users certainly seem to have the perfect replacement for the job: Michelle Obama.

