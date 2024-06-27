Who Is Moderating The 2024 Trump-Biden Debate? CNN Welcomes Back Controversial Duo

All things going well, millions of Americans will be tuning in on June 27, 2024 to watch the current president and the former one engage in a war of words (provided Donald Trump doesn't ditch the first presidential debate, that is). Voters still on the fence will be eagerly anticipating what the candidates have to say about all the biggest hot-button issues, but even viewers whose minds are already made up will be tuning in to see just how heated their showdown gets. You may recall back in 2020, Trump and Joe Biden faced off twice (the third debate was canceled after Trump contracted COVID-19), and it wasn't pretty. The first debate, in particular, resembled a playground fight rather than a reasonable discussion between two adults. Trump continuously interrupted both Biden and host Chris Wallace, until the Democratic candidate finally lost his cool and snapped, "Will you shut up, man?"

To help keep this year's event running smoothly, CNN has tapped (pun unintended) Jake Tapper and Dana Bash to moderate the proceedings. They're both seasoned anchors for the network who are fully aware of the massive responsibility to ensure the presidential candidates have their say while still following all the rules. Tapper famously decried the first 2020 debate as "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck" (per USA Today), while Bash bluntly called it a "s***show." Even years later, those opinions have Trump and his team questioning just how unbiased this next debate will be with these two in charge.