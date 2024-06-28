Will There Be Another Presidential Debate? Here's When We'll See Trump & Biden On Stage Again

It was a tense face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump at the first presidential debate hosted by CNN on June 27, 2024. Thanks to the former president's staunch avoidance of every difficult question and his competitor's noticeably raspy voice — one major reason we're more worried about Biden than ever before — we can't help but wonder if the pair will debate each other onstage again before the November elections roll around. Fortunately, Americans won't have to wait too long to watch these two go head-to-head again. ABC News has scheduled another presidential debate for September 10, 2024.

Journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the event, but further details such as time and location have yet to be announced. It will notably be the only other debate in 2024, however, unlike previous years when three would have taken place prior to citizens heading to the polls. The network's debate qualification criteria are almost identical to CNN's, meaning that Trump and Biden will likely be the only contestants in attendance as other independent candidates will not qualify to take part. Consequently, Robert F. Kennedy, who is running as an Independent, may not get to debate the frontrunners.