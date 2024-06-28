Will There Be Another Presidential Debate? Here's When We'll See Trump & Biden On Stage Again
It was a tense face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump at the first presidential debate hosted by CNN on June 27, 2024. Thanks to the former president's staunch avoidance of every difficult question and his competitor's noticeably raspy voice — one major reason we're more worried about Biden than ever before — we can't help but wonder if the pair will debate each other onstage again before the November elections roll around. Fortunately, Americans won't have to wait too long to watch these two go head-to-head again. ABC News has scheduled another presidential debate for September 10, 2024.
Journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the event, but further details such as time and location have yet to be announced. It will notably be the only other debate in 2024, however, unlike previous years when three would have taken place prior to citizens heading to the polls. The network's debate qualification criteria are almost identical to CNN's, meaning that Trump and Biden will likely be the only contestants in attendance as other independent candidates will not qualify to take part. Consequently, Robert F. Kennedy, who is running as an Independent, may not get to debate the frontrunners.
The first presidential debate went disastrously for both candidates
President Joe Biden's debate against Former President Donald Trump wasn't targeted at their die-hard fans but rather at undecided voters around the country. Unfortunately, they both arguably did poor jobs of addressing the most pressing issues and chose, instead, to utilize personal attacks. Trump kicked things off early with an immature debate-day dig at Biden via an ad. Onstage, he bragged about his intellect, having "the best environmental numbers ever," and poked fun at Biden's age — a sore spot for Dems. In his usual Trumpian manner, the former "Apprentice" host also confidently touted multiple widely disproven claims as facts.
At one point, the controversial politician opined, "And what [Biden's] done to the Black population is horrible, including the fact that for 10 years he called them 'super predators'" (this statement was actually made by Hillary Clinton, which is funny considering Trump once tried blaming her for the Barack Obama birth certificate conspiracy, which he infamously promoted). Biden, for his part, called out Trump for being a felon, cheating on his wife, and being a sore loser. Spirited arguments aside, they were connected in one major way: Trump and Biden's messy hairstyles at the 2024 debates certainly proved it was past their bedtime.