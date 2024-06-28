Prince Harry Faces Major Accusation In Case Against The Sun

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has been accused of deleting evidence in his High Court case against the press. Despite some small wins in Harry's battle against The Sun newspaper, this accusation may not go well for him. Along with more than 40 other claimants, Harry is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun and News of the World, the latter of which is out of print. Harry is accusing the publisher of using illegal methods to obtain information. Yet, now, the judge claims that Harry may be the one hiding important evidence, and a search of his personal messages is imminent.

Advertisement

The case is set to go to trial in January 2025, and Justice Timothy Fancourt is demanding information from the duke. According to Judge Fancourt, both pertinent documents and text messages between Harry and the ghostwriter of his 2023 memoir, "Spare," JR Moehringer, were deleted between 2021 and 2023. Harry began legal proceedings in 2019, meaning that when these possibly key pieces of evidence were deleted, the suit was already in progress. According to the judge, "the position is not transparently clear about what happened," per BBC. Now, the judge has ordered the examination of nearly two decades worth of Harry's text and WhatsApp messages, as well as searching the duke's laptop. Furthermore, Harry now needs to give a statement explaining why relevant messages have been deleted. Beyond the accusations leveled against him, and the next steps he's required to take, Harry now owes over $160,000 in legal fees.

Advertisement