Times Halle Bailey Went Makeup Free And Looked Flawless
Halle Bailey has the poise and beauty of a Disney princess, which is fitting because she played Ariel in the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid." In a Glamour UK TikTok from May 2023, Bailey divulged some of the essential beauty products that may help her get that glowing skin. She reminisced about at-home tricks to combat acne involving toothpaste and potatoes. Then, when asked what three beauty products she'd save in a fire, Bailey kept it simple and said, "Face oil, my rose quartz roller, and some lip gloss."
Kat Ali, Bailey's makeup artist for "The Little Mermaid," outlined how the actor's look came together in Vogue. Discussing her collaboration with Peter Swords King, who worked as the official makeup designer on "The Little Mermaid," Ali told the outlet, "Ariel is the youngest mermaid sister, and we wanted to create a 'no-makeup' makeup look with a siren twist, the result being glossy, polished, and youthful."
Bailey's makeup looks in her personal life also sometimes follow the "no makeup" makeup trend. TikToker @facekardbykofoj made a beauty tutorial for people who want a similar look to follow, saying of Bailey, "She always looks super glowy, super soft, but also incredibly natural." Sometimes, Bailey foregoes makeup completely, but she always looks beautiful either way.
Dance rehearsals
In August 2023, Halle Bailey shared a behind-the-scenes TikTok of her and her dancers practicing their routine for the music video of her song "Angel." Bailey looked flawless as she rehearsed, pairing a natural, no-makeup look with comfortable yet stylish activewear. Bailey also flaunted her vocal talents with the audio clip of "Angel" in case anyone doubted her status as a multi-hyphenate performer.
@hallebailey
some rehearsal moments from #angel 👼🏽🤍🎶 #angel is a trending sound on here it makes me so happy 🥰keep using it!
One commenter said, "YOU LOOK GORGEOUS QUEEN!!!!" Another replied, "You are so beautiful," with a heart-hands emoji.
In a mirror selfie
Halle Bailey lives up the IRL mermaid lifestyle. Many of her posts on Instagram involve the water, the beach, or bathing suits and summery clothes, as if she just stepped off the sand. One such post was shared April 2024 — Halle snapped a mirror selfie in a brown-colored bikini set. Her skin glowed without makeup and her wavy locs looked picture perfect.
Halle captioned the photo with emojis of a mermaid and a brown heart. Her fans showered her with compliments, and her sister Chlöe Bailey commented, "cmon body" with a heart-eyes emoji.
Covering Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's song "What Was I Made For?" was released in 2023 and featured on the soundtrack for the "Barbie" movie. It took TikTok by storm, and Halle Bailey shared her love for the song by covering it on TikTok.
@hallebailey
i love this song and this echo filter a little too much 😭
"i love this song and this echo filter a little too much," Bailey said in the caption of her cover video, where she seemed to wear no makeup except possibly some mascara. Her fans raved in the comments, with many asking her to release an official cover of the heartstring-pulling track.
Showcasing real-life princess vibes
Halle Bailey announced the birth of her son Halo, whom she shares with the rapper DDG, in January 2024. Before then, there was lots of speculation Bailey was pregnant. Bailey didn't confirm anything until she and DDG were ready to share their exciting news.
In flawless, mostly makeup-free selfies from November 2023, Bailey sat in a swimming pool wearing a gold-and-gem-covered, tiara-like headpiece. The shoulders-up photos didn't give a glimpse at a hypothetical baby bump. Poking fun at nosy fans, Bailey captioned the selfies, "minding my business ... wbu?" with an angel and palm tree emoji.
Celebrating a birthday
Halle Bailey's 24th birthday was in March 2024. She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to commemorate the day, some including DDG and little Halo with his face blurred. In another mermaid-esque beachy snapshot from that collection, Bailey wore a pale yellow bikini seemingly on a boat at sunset. She seemed to be rocking no makeup once again, and Bailey looked as radiant as ever.
Many commenters flooded the post with birthday wishes for the "Grown-ish" actor. Even the official Instagram account commented, "the cutest little fam," with a watery-eyed emoji.