Times Halle Bailey Went Makeup Free And Looked Flawless

Halle Bailey has the poise and beauty of a Disney princess, which is fitting because she played Ariel in the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid." In a Glamour UK TikTok from May 2023, Bailey divulged some of the essential beauty products that may help her get that glowing skin. She reminisced about at-home tricks to combat acne involving toothpaste and potatoes. Then, when asked what three beauty products she'd save in a fire, Bailey kept it simple and said, "Face oil, my rose quartz roller, and some lip gloss."

Kat Ali, Bailey's makeup artist for "The Little Mermaid," outlined how the actor's look came together in Vogue. Discussing her collaboration with Peter Swords King, who worked as the official makeup designer on "The Little Mermaid," Ali told the outlet, "Ariel is the youngest mermaid sister, and we wanted to create a 'no-makeup' makeup look with a siren twist, the result being glossy, polished, and youthful."

Bailey's makeup looks in her personal life also sometimes follow the "no makeup" makeup trend. TikToker @facekardbykofoj made a beauty tutorial for people who want a similar look to follow, saying of Bailey, "She always looks super glowy, super soft, but also incredibly natural." Sometimes, Bailey foregoes makeup completely, but she always looks beautiful either way.

