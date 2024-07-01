The Subtle Way Piers Morgan Was Called Out At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Saying that Piers Morgan is outspoken would be underselling him quite a bit. The journalist and media personality is well known for his over-the-top, critical views on everything from Disney's attempts to bring diversity to its productions to pretty much anything that Meghan Markle does or says.

Still, Morgan seems to have spared the scathing takes thus far when it comes to Taylor Swift. After attending a show during the singer's Eras tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London, Morgan wrote a rather glowing review for The Sun on June 24, complimenting Swift's stage presence, the show's theatrics, and the happiness she brought to the crowd. "There's no denying her incredible talent; she sings, plays the guitar and piano, dances, acts, and switches dresses faster than a catwalk model," he wrote. "To emphasize just how happy she herself now is, Taylor even wheeled out her boyfriend, NFL superstar Travis Kelce, in top hat and tails for a funny skit."

Still, Morgan claimed that one thing soured the show for him. At the end of the show, as attendees departed, staffers handed out free friendship bracelets — one of Swift's signature accessories which many fans trade at her shows. Morgan said that, while his daughter Elise and her friend got complimentary messages, his was a little more pointed. "Mine said simply: 'Y U gotta be so mean?'" he wrote. "There's no hiding place from Taylor Swift." Whether someone intentionally gave that specific bracelet to Morgan or not, maybe it is a message that the broadcaster should take to heart.

