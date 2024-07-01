The Worst-Dressed Stars At The BET Awards 2024

On a night when Usher was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, we expected great things to happen, and we weren't disappointed. Megan Thee Stallion opened the 2024 BET Awards in her usual take-charge style, Will Smith performed new music, and Taraji P. Henson proved she could not only star in a Lifetime TV movie, but host and rap with ease. As for the red, or in this case blue, carpet stars like Meagan Good, Blac Chyna, Keke Palmer, Halle Bailey, and Ice Spice showed up and showed off some serious style power. And then, there were the other stars, who didn't fare quite as well when it came to their wardrobe choices.

Case in point: Entertainment reporter, actor, and singer Jennifer Su (pictured above), who chose a hot-pink dress with a ruffle-puff of floral detail — finished off with so much tulle that it was sticking out at every angle. From puffy wrist guards to the wispy gathering at the waist, a long train to a long wrap, the mesh fabric oozed and leaked in every available direction. But Su wasn't the only one who made us shake our heads, raise our eyebrows, and mouth "wow." Several other celebs fell helplessly into the worst-dressed category at the 2024 BET Awards.