The Worst-Dressed Stars At The BET Awards 2024
On a night when Usher was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, we expected great things to happen, and we weren't disappointed. Megan Thee Stallion opened the 2024 BET Awards in her usual take-charge style, Will Smith performed new music, and Taraji P. Henson proved she could not only star in a Lifetime TV movie, but host and rap with ease. As for the red, or in this case blue, carpet stars like Meagan Good, Blac Chyna, Keke Palmer, Halle Bailey, and Ice Spice showed up and showed off some serious style power. And then, there were the other stars, who didn't fare quite as well when it came to their wardrobe choices.
Case in point: Entertainment reporter, actor, and singer Jennifer Su (pictured above), who chose a hot-pink dress with a ruffle-puff of floral detail — finished off with so much tulle that it was sticking out at every angle. From puffy wrist guards to the wispy gathering at the waist, a long train to a long wrap, the mesh fabric oozed and leaked in every available direction. But Su wasn't the only one who made us shake our heads, raise our eyebrows, and mouth "wow." Several other celebs fell helplessly into the worst-dressed category at the 2024 BET Awards.
Durrell Dupard
Durrell Dupard actually has his own line of clothing under the name Freddie Estelle. And yes, he crochets quite a few of the items himself, with a penchant for bright colors and mixed patterns. They look super cool when you're scrolling past his Instagram page but sometimes, like his BET Awards 2024 look, Dupard's outfits just make you gape in wonder, and maybe start missing your Great Aunt Lorraine a little bit too. The shorts, jacket, and tie all blend together in a major yarn overload — broken up only by a series of letters tacked along the top of his arms, cornily spelling out the name of his brand.
Rapsody
Singer and rapper Rapsody asked us "Please Don't Cry" with the title of her 2024 album, but we can't help but shed a tear or two after seeing her outfit on the blue carpet at this year's BET Awards. Wearing a top that would be better suited for a bowling alley, the talented star's bottom half shows how difficult it can be to choose between wardrobe options. Pants or shorts? That was the big question, and one Rapsody evidently chose not to answer by opting to wear both, one on top of the other. Making the outfit even more baffling, she put the shorts on backwards.
Lil' Mo
Rapper Lil' Mo was born Cynthia Loving — ironic, since we are definitely not loving her look at the BET Awards 2024. We'd ask what she was thinking, but clearly there was no thinking involved when Lil' Mo decided on this mishmash of pieces. Granted, the lilac booty shorts match the color of her tinfoil-inspired top, but that's about the only compliment we can muster. Her platform boots look like they're in attack mode, the Village People don't even want their hat back after she redecorated it, and we can't figure out why she's carrying the bouquet of flowers.
Klondike Blonde
Rapper and singer Klondike Blonde paired her black string bikini top with black leather pants detailed with a white graphic across one leg. If only she had stopped there with her outfit for the 2024 BET Awards. Riding along with her was a teddy bear. Made of black leather, studded, with safety pins through its heart, and a zipper for a mouth, it served as the star's purse for the evening. An odd accessory to say the least, but what made it even weirder is that Blonde kept it clutched in one hand, giving the appearance the teddy was attached to her pants.
Tinashe
She sings, she writes, she acts, she dances — is there anything the multi-talented Tinashe can't do? Evidently, dress for the BET Awards 2024. She's had a stunning transformation over the years, but her cavewoman vibe set her back millennia. Starting at the bottom, Tinashe's strappy shoes have ties that appear to snake up around her legs, cross over her waist, climb her torso, and loop around her neck several times to boot. It's possible they're holding everything up, because we're certain it's not the torn and tattered bit of fabric that's masquerading as a dress keeping the outfit together. The bandeau top almost looks like an afterthought, its only purpose to bestow modesty in a dress constantly threatening a wardrobe malfunction.
Zelie Timothy
Tyrese Gibson's girlfriend Zelie Timothy forgot to ask if they could stop for dryer sheets on their way to the 2024 BET Awards, to get rid of the static possessing her dress. The social media influencer's pale pink frock was, we think, supposed to be artistically draped, but the final result was far from fashionable. What was probably meant to look like creative ruching instead resembled a bunch of wrinkly material sticking awkwardly to Timothy's skin. Not even the crazy slashed openings could provide enough air to unstick the sheer material.
ScarLip
ScarLip, aka Scar the Star, aka Sierra Lewis, once rapped about "No Statements" but she certainly made one on the BET Awards 2024 blue carpet. Trouble is, we're not quite sure what she was trying to say. On one hand, her tiny leather shorts and sheer bra seemed to be letting us know: "It's really hot outside, and I don't want to wear anything more than I have to." On the other hand, Scar's full-length leather coat shouted, "I'm so cold!" Add to that the giant shoulder pads, and you've got a third hand proclaiming her availability as a defense lineman for the Dallas Cowboys.
Angela Simmons
Clad in a bejeweled green gown, Angela Simmons hit the blue carpet at the 2024 BET Awards in truly sparkling style. The daughter of the legendary Rev. Run from Run DMC, and the star and executive producer of hit reality show "Growing Up Hip Hop," Simmons' dress was gorgeous, but her choice of handbag was questionable to say the least. The reality star opted for a gun-shaped purse, studded all over in green rhinestones to match her dress. With so many tragic shootings, particularly targeting the Black community, it seemed in poor taste for her to use a gun as a fashion accessory — and even more so when she pointed it at the cameras and the crowd, as if Simmons herself was aiming at them.