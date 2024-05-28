The Stunning Transformation Of Tinashe

In 2010, Mike Nazzaro worked at Universal Records. He tagged along on Justin Bieber's "My World Tour," but it wasn't Bieber who caught his eye. Instead, Nazzaro noticed one of the openers, a member of The Stunners. "You see the group element when you're on the road, and you can pick out who's really running it. Tinashe was easy to identify," Nazzaro told Dazed. "She was only 16 or 17, but she had 'it' — she was a star."

Nazzaro soon realized why the teenager conducted herself like an industry vet. "She was super professional, and already had such a heavy background in entertainment," Nazzaro noted. She'd been an actor since she was young, and she'd been writing her own music since she was even younger.

At whatever point you start following Tinashe's career, just know that she's already been around, putting in the work and steadily building a resume that would put more famous stars to shame. No matter how much you may think she's already hit her peak, she continues to grow.