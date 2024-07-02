Prince William Still Cringes When He Remembers This Moment He Had With Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's charm isn't lost on royals. When William, Prince of Wales, appeared on an episode of Apple Fitness+'s "Time to Walk" in 2021, he recalled being immediately star-struck when he ran into the "Blank Space" hitmaker at a Centrepoint charity event in 2013. William believed that the night would play out ordinarily; the prince would watch Bon Jovi give a phenomenal performance, have a few short conversations over a meal, and head home. However, as the iconic band's act ended, Swift urged him to get up on stage and perform a song with her and Bon Jovi. Against all odds, the Prince of Wales ended up belting out "Livin' On A Prayer" with them.
As noted by People, William later reflected on what went through his head at the time, admitting, "Honestly, even now, I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in." He continued, "But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me' [...] I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"
There's undoubtedly something about the "Cruel Summer" singer that forces William out of his shell. While attending the Grammy-winner's Eras Tour with his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on his birthday on June 21, 2024, fans spotted him putting his dad dance moves on full display to "Shake It Off" (via YouTube). William's free-spirited nature also caught the eye of Swift's beau, Travis Kelce.
Travis Kelce didn't expect Prince William to be so laidback
During an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confessed that he felt quite flustered upon meeting William, Princes of Wales. Travis wasn't well-versed with the weird rules royals have to follow when meeting celebrities, so the pro athlete was unsure if the special moment called for a formal bow or a casual handshake. However, Travis quickly realized he had no reason to be afraid. "Dude, he was the coolest mother******," the NFL star enthused of the royal, later adding, "He was so cool. They were an absolute delight to meet." The Chiefs star player also asserted that he was impressed by how William got up on stage and performed "Livin' On A Prayer" with Swift at the aforementioned charity gala.
Travis acknowledged having a perception of royals being casual watchers instead of active participants at events, but William's willingness to sing with Swift set him apart as a more humble type. Even Jason admitted to being floored by how down to earth William was. The former Philadelphia Eagles player, who is widely believed to be the wilder of the Kelce brothers, even referred to William as "Your Royal Highness" and adopted a more formal demeanor around him by keeping his beloved pint of beer out of sight. However, Jason also felt "emasculated" around the prince. The current Eagles center likewise wasn't afraid to confirm that he had once said, "F*** the royalty."
Even Princess Charlotte pleasantly surprised the Kelce brothers
During Jason and Travis Kelce's June 2024 "New Heights" episode, the former Philadelphia Eagles player also clarified that William, Prince of Wales' humility didn't hold a candle to Princess Charlotte's fierceness. As a father to three adorable daughters, Jason couldn't help but gush about just how cute she was. However, he was quick to note that Charlotte was also very sassy and kept everybody on their toes by asking loads of questions throughout the night. Meanwhile, Travis' praise for Charlotte confirmed everything we've ever said about the young royal. "She was a superstar," he gushed. "She was awesome. I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal — such a good parent move. Let them feel comfortable talking to people."
The 3-time Super Bowl champion doesn't like to see children acting tightly wound up around adults because of their strict upbringing, so he was thrilled to discover that the Prince and Princess of Wales were raising Charlotte to be more extroverted. While actual royals were present on the first night of Taylor Swift's Wembley shows, musical royalty Sir Paul McCartney attended the third night. Similarly to William, the former Beatle also wasn't afraid to let loose and bust a move with fans as Swift sang "But Daddy I Love Him," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). All-in-all, it's safe to say that the Eras Tour is a magical place where celebrities and royals alike aren't afraid to be out of their element.