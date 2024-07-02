Prince William Still Cringes When He Remembers This Moment He Had With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's charm isn't lost on royals. When William, Prince of Wales, appeared on an episode of Apple Fitness+'s "Time to Walk" in 2021, he recalled being immediately star-struck when he ran into the "Blank Space" hitmaker at a Centrepoint charity event in 2013. William believed that the night would play out ordinarily; the prince would watch Bon Jovi give a phenomenal performance, have a few short conversations over a meal, and head home. However, as the iconic band's act ended, Swift urged him to get up on stage and perform a song with her and Bon Jovi. Against all odds, the Prince of Wales ended up belting out "Livin' On A Prayer" with them.

As noted by People, William later reflected on what went through his head at the time, admitting, "Honestly, even now, I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in." He continued, "But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me' [...] I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

There's undoubtedly something about the "Cruel Summer" singer that forces William out of his shell. While attending the Grammy-winner's Eras Tour with his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on his birthday on June 21, 2024, fans spotted him putting his dad dance moves on full display to "Shake It Off" (via YouTube). William's free-spirited nature also caught the eye of Swift's beau, Travis Kelce.

