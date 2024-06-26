Travis Kelce's Praise For Princess Charlotte Confirms Everything We've Said About The Young Royal

British and American cultures collided on June 21, 2024, when Taylor Swift, her football player beau, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, met with fans after Swift's Wembley Stadium Eras performance in London. The delighted fans in question? None other than the future King of England, William, Prince of Wales, and two of his children, Prince George and Prince Charlotte.

The Kelces talked about their experience a few days later on the June 26 episode of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast and had nothing but kind things to say about the royal family — especially young Charlotte. Indeed, the athlete brothers were astounded by the princess' bold confidence and, to use one of Travis' favorite words, electric energy — a fiery nature that we've long attributed to the middle child of William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

"I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," Jason gushed on the podcast. "She was," Travis agreed. "She was a superstar. I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal. They were an absolute delight to meet."

