Travis Kelce's Praise For Princess Charlotte Confirms Everything We've Said About The Young Royal
British and American cultures collided on June 21, 2024, when Taylor Swift, her football player beau, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, met with fans after Swift's Wembley Stadium Eras performance in London. The delighted fans in question? None other than the future King of England, William, Prince of Wales, and two of his children, Prince George and Prince Charlotte.
The Kelces talked about their experience a few days later on the June 26 episode of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast and had nothing but kind things to say about the royal family — especially young Charlotte. Indeed, the athlete brothers were astounded by the princess' bold confidence and, to use one of Travis' favorite words, electric energy — a fiery nature that we've long attributed to the middle child of William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
"I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," Jason gushed on the podcast. "She was," Travis agreed. "She was a superstar. I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal. They were an absolute delight to meet."
The Kelce brothers got to see Princess Charlotte's personality up close
Although we're sure Taylor Swift's girl boss energy during her Eras show was inspiring, the concert is hardly the first time Princess Charlotte has shown off the personality that bowled over Jason and Travis Kelce. One week earlier, Charlotte's behavior at Trooping the Colour 2024 showed how much she's matured into her royal role. From keeping her brothers in line to her confident wave, it's clear Charlotte has become more comfortable in the public eye.
"She's quite a feisty little girl," Charles Rae, royal commentator, told GB News (via OK!). "She, at times, does put her brothers, including George, who one day will be king, in their place. She tells them off when she needs to. She was dubbed at nursery school as the warrior princess. She's all sweet and nice and everything else, but she can tell them off if she wants to."
Indeed, with her fair share of moments that show off her sassy attitude, it's clear that Princess Charlotte has no intentions of being a shrinking violet. Even in the presence of larger-than-life American football stars, Charlotte was intimidating. "I've never seen you give someone that much respect," Travis teased Jason. "You put your beer, like, ten feet away from you." It would appear that Charlotte is skilled at keeping all brothers in line, even ones that aren't her own.