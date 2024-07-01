What To Know About Hallmark Hottie & Christmas In July Standout Marcus Rosner
Marcus Rosner is a familiar face to Hallmark fans thanks to appearing in films like "Love on the Right Course." Before making the jump to the network's movies, the hunky actor Rosner got his start on the "Garage Sale Mysteries" series and he did a brief stint as Charles Kensington on "When Calls the Heart." Holiday-themed romance is a huge part of Hallmark's brand, and Rosner has participated in plenty of these projects. The network's 2024 "Christmas in July" celebration featured two films starring Rosner: "Falling Like Snowflakes" and "An Ice Palace Romance."
Rosner's tale of how he became an actor sounds like a movie itself. As a kid, Rosner was all about athletics, and he played multiple sports, including hockey and volleyball. But Rosner would catch the acting bug after watching live theatre in New York. "That was the first time I started to consider acting as a possible interest, let alone a career path," Rosner explained to Melina Morry in August 2018. As he began getting roles, Rosner's enthusiasm grew. "I'm able to study and understand different professions, perspectives on life ... I want to know as much as I can about as many different types of people," he said.
Rosner's put these explorations to good use, and he's added to his acting skills by closely observing his fellow actors. He's also worked as a producer in order to better appreciate the complexities of putting together a film. Here's what we know about his life behind the scenes.
Marcus Rosner is married to Ali Kroeker
Like his choice to pursue acting, Marcus Rosner's real-life romance took him by surprise. "When I was young I knew I'd never get married," Rosner captioned an Instagram photo from his wedding day. "Now all I know is that we have no clue what we do not yet know." Rosner married Ali Kroeker in Guatemala on December 30, 2021, in a ceremony so picture-perfect it was featured in a magazine. However, in the earlier days of their relationship, Rosner informed his Instagram followers that he would be keeping Kroeker's identity private. When the two got engaged at the end of 2019, her face appeared only briefly in a clip of their engagement celebration.
Kroeker is a producer, writer, and costume designer. The two have worked together on several projects, and since they operate in the same field, she understands job-related setbacks. In 2015, Rosner was excited to have a small role in "Tomorrowland." However, when he and Kroeker watched the finished film, he wasn't in it. "I turned to her and was like, 'Aaaand, I didn't make the cut,'" the actor recalled to Edmonton Journal.
In late 2022, Rosner shared a close-up photo of a rose tattoo with an "A" next to it that he got behind his ear in honor of a decade spent with his wife. "A public display of affection," Rosner captioned the post as he included video montages set to his wedding vows.
Marcus Rosner recovered from a serious leg injury
Unfortunately, weeks before Marcus Rosner's swoon-worthy wedding to Ali Kroeker, he injured his leg during some bachelor party shenanigans. "I had torn 2 of the primary hamstring muscles from my pelvis and they had retracted down my leg," Rosner later explained on Instagram. To repair the damage, Rosner required a lengthy surgery that risked permanent damage to his leg. While Rosner's surgery was successful, even his physician got a little freaked out after preforming such a stressful, grueling procedure.
Although Rosner was worried that a poor surgical outcome could impact his acting career, the risk was worth it. The injury prohibited running, and since both he and Kroeker are both avid runners, Rosner didn't want to miss out on a chance to run with his kids if they start a family.
Family is extremely important to Rosner, and he has a strong bond with his younger brother. As he reached adulthood, his mom was with him on that fateful New York trip when he chose the acting profession. Years later, his grandma loved to watch his feel-good Hallmark films after she recovered from surgery. While Rosner has asserted that his mom would be happy regardless of his career choice, she particularly enjoyed his "Christmas in Maple Hills" performance. "I liked playing a doctor; that was fun, especially for my mother who was proud to envision me as doctor, even if it was in make believe land," Rosner informed Digital Journal.