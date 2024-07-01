What To Know About Hallmark Hottie & Christmas In July Standout Marcus Rosner

Marcus Rosner is a familiar face to Hallmark fans thanks to appearing in films like "Love on the Right Course." Before making the jump to the network's movies, the hunky actor Rosner got his start on the "Garage Sale Mysteries" series and he did a brief stint as Charles Kensington on "When Calls the Heart." Holiday-themed romance is a huge part of Hallmark's brand, and Rosner has participated in plenty of these projects. The network's 2024 "Christmas in July" celebration featured two films starring Rosner: "Falling Like Snowflakes" and "An Ice Palace Romance."

Advertisement

Rosner's tale of how he became an actor sounds like a movie itself. As a kid, Rosner was all about athletics, and he played multiple sports, including hockey and volleyball. But Rosner would catch the acting bug after watching live theatre in New York. "That was the first time I started to consider acting as a possible interest, let alone a career path," Rosner explained to Melina Morry in August 2018. As he began getting roles, Rosner's enthusiasm grew. "I'm able to study and understand different professions, perspectives on life ... I want to know as much as I can about as many different types of people," he said.

Rosner's put these explorations to good use, and he's added to his acting skills by closely observing his fellow actors. He's also worked as a producer in order to better appreciate the complexities of putting together a film. Here's what we know about his life behind the scenes.

Advertisement