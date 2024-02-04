Inside Hallmark Star Marcus Rosner's Relationship With Ali Kroeker

In their wedding interview with Destination Weddings Magazine, Ali Kroeker shared they'd chosen their venue because it was the "perfect symbol for the adventure we were embarking on." The couple shared their aspiration to "continue making extraordinary travels together" as they journey through life. Judging by their Instagram posts, they're well on their way. When the actor isn't giving behind-the-scenes insights into some of the best Hallmark Christmas movies, Marcus Rosner shares tidbits of his life with his wife.

Both are quite active, with Kroeker being a self-proclaimed "obsessive fitness and outdoor enthusiast" and Rosner offering his full support. On October 16, 2023, Rosner celebrated his wife's first full marathon with an Instagram post: "When she finished, she said, 'That was easy!' You really are the best of us... and a wonder to me."

Their adventures have taken them to places like Mexico's Tulum, where they went diving and encountered a remora, more commonly known as a suckerfish, that amusingly tagged along Ali's oxygen tank for nearly an hour. "It was amazing at first, but this little dude stuck around so long (pun intended) that we kinda got bored of it," he shared. In January 2024, he posted a series of photos from the couple's vacation in Costa Rica and Nicaragua where they explored the jungle, lounged on the beaches, and even took on rock climbing.