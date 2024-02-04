Inside Hallmark Star Marcus Rosner's Relationship With Ali Kroeker
We've got Marcus Rosner to thank for some of the perfect Hallmark movies for when we're feeling down. From playing a hunky house flipper to a gorgeous single doctor, the Canadian star has a certain allure with women on-screen. But what about his off-screen life? The "Christmas in Maple Hills" star has been happily married since 2021. Rosner's love story with Ali Kroeker could very well be a Hallmark plot. He first saw her at age 12, yet it took a decade before they had their first conversation. The couple officially began a relationship on December 31, 2012.
However, It took five more years for Rosner to announce their relationship on Instagram, and his first post didn't even include a photo. He affectionately described her as a "beautiful, intelligent girlfriend" whom he loved "more than life" but divulged little else. Behind the scenes, however, Rosner was "playing the long game," and after years together, he proposed on December 31, keeping their New Year's Eve tradition.
Rosner and Kroeker had a gorgeous destination wedding
Marcus Rosner and Ali Kroeker's 2021 wedding at Guatemala's Convento Santa Clara was a private but romantic affair. The couple's interview with Destination Weddings Magazine showed that every detail was specially planned, including their wedding venue, which they instantly fell in love with. "We saw Convento Santa Clara online and fell in love with it immediately. This venue is one of the reasons why we chose to get married in Guatemala in the first place," Kroeker shared. Initially, they planned to wed on the 31st, but due to a public holiday in Guatemala, they "happily settled for the 30th." Kroeker's father even officiated the ceremony, which had only 45 guests.
Rosner and his wife also shared the deets on their wedding outfits. The Hallmark star opted for a custom-made tuxedo, while Kroeker's journey to her perfect dress was full of "serendipity." Kroeker recalled: "The wedding dress I ended up with is the very first one I saw online and loved." She saved a picture of the Pronovias dress to show her mother and best friend the day after Marcus proposed, then forgot about it. However, a year later, she saw it again during a dress shopping trip, tried it on, and immediately knew "it was the one."
The couple loves going on adventures together
In their wedding interview with Destination Weddings Magazine, Ali Kroeker shared they'd chosen their venue because it was the "perfect symbol for the adventure we were embarking on." The couple shared their aspiration to "continue making extraordinary travels together" as they journey through life. Judging by their Instagram posts, they're well on their way. When the actor isn't giving behind-the-scenes insights into some of the best Hallmark Christmas movies, Marcus Rosner shares tidbits of his life with his wife.
Both are quite active, with Kroeker being a self-proclaimed "obsessive fitness and outdoor enthusiast" and Rosner offering his full support. On October 16, 2023, Rosner celebrated his wife's first full marathon with an Instagram post: "When she finished, she said, 'That was easy!' You really are the best of us... and a wonder to me."
Their adventures have taken them to places like Mexico's Tulum, where they went diving and encountered a remora, more commonly known as a suckerfish, that amusingly tagged along Ali's oxygen tank for nearly an hour. "It was amazing at first, but this little dude stuck around so long (pun intended) that we kinda got bored of it," he shared. In January 2024, he posted a series of photos from the couple's vacation in Costa Rica and Nicaragua where they explored the jungle, lounged on the beaches, and even took on rock climbing.