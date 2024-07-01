Lawyer Tells Us Why Trump's Immunity Ruling Won't Affect His Hush Money Case Sentencing

Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York hush money case at the end of May 2024. Trump has not yet been sentenced for the crimes; however, it would be a logistical nightmare if Trump was sentenced to prison and also got re-elected. But his criminal troubles don't end there. Trump is still a defendant in three additional criminal trials, including federal charges of election interference in connection with Trump's actions on January 6, 2021.

On July 1, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled on presidential immunity. Trump and his lawyers had argued that as president, Trump should have immunity from prosecution. The Supreme Court agreed with that — to a point. The Supreme Court's ruling, in essence, said that presidents could not be prosecuted for actions done in an "official" capacity, said immunity did not include "unofficial acts." They then sent the case back to the lower court in the District of Columbia.The List spoke exclusively with former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani to find out what the Supreme Court ruling means for Trump. "None of this will affect the hush money case and sentencing because that happened before Trump was president," Rahmani said. But the SCOTUS decision does have big implications for Trump's election interference case.

For Rahmani, the ruling, "was expected, and precisely along ideological lines." It was decided 6-3 with the conservative majority ruling in favor and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson in dissent.