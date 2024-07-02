Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Latest Move To Distance Her Image Far From Donald
While Ivanka Trump was once heavily involved in Donald Trump's political career, she has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House. In 2022, she told Fox News that she wouldn't be involved in his re-election campaign, stating, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Since then, Ivanka has steered clear of Donald's campaign and failed to join him in court during his hush money trial. Now, as the 2024 presidential election season heats up, Ivanka's latest Instagram post indicates that her dad's politics are no longer a part of her image, and her return to her socialite roots is in full-swing.
On July 2, just days after Donald went head-to-head with President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate of 2024, Ivanka took to Instagram to show off her laidback, luxurious summer vibes. "Sunshine and smiles on these long summer days," Ivanka captioned the series of photos. The first two photos in the carousel show Ivanka posing alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. The pair look like a true influencer couple in the first half of the images as the second half showed photos of nature. While Ivanka was clear about her choice to pivot away from politics, the timing of her most recent Instagram post shows just how far she's straying from her time in the White House.
Ivanka Trump prefers the socialite lifestyle to politics
Long before Ivanka Trump was an advisor to the president of the United States — who also happened to be her dad — she was a socialite first and foremost. It seems that being closely associated with Donald Trump and his presidency taught Ivanka that she couldn't have her cake and eat it, too. In 2022, a source told the New York Post that while Donald was in the White House, "Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them." Since then, she has clearly made an effort to rebuild a star-studded inner circle. She was rumored to be getting close to influencers like Candice Miller and Arielle Charnas and even appeared on an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians" with pal Kim Kardashian.
In addition to seemingly prioritizing her high-profile friend group, Ivanka has curated an Instagram presence that fits in flawlessly with that crowd. Her most recent post is one of many that shows off her outfits, picture-perfect family, and enviable lifestyle. It's clear that Ivanka's social media presence is a message to the world about how she wants to be viewed. And, these days, it seems that the title of "famous influencer" is much more aligned with her goal than "First Daughter."