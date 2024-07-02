Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Latest Move To Distance Her Image Far From Donald

While Ivanka Trump was once heavily involved in Donald Trump's political career, she has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House. In 2022, she told Fox News that she wouldn't be involved in his re-election campaign, stating, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Since then, Ivanka has steered clear of Donald's campaign and failed to join him in court during his hush money trial. Now, as the 2024 presidential election season heats up, Ivanka's latest Instagram post indicates that her dad's politics are no longer a part of her image, and her return to her socialite roots is in full-swing.

On July 2, just days after Donald went head-to-head with President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate of 2024, Ivanka took to Instagram to show off her laidback, luxurious summer vibes. "Sunshine and smiles on these long summer days," Ivanka captioned the series of photos. The first two photos in the carousel show Ivanka posing alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. The pair look like a true influencer couple in the first half of the images as the second half showed photos of nature. While Ivanka was clear about her choice to pivot away from politics, the timing of her most recent Instagram post shows just how far she's straying from her time in the White House.

