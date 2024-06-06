Ivanka Trump's Debut On The Kardashians Makes Clear Where Her Priorities Lie

If you've been wondering what Ivanka Trump has been up to lately while her dad was busy becoming the first criminally convicted U.S. president, the answer may surprise you. Donald Trump's favorite daughter appeared on this week's episode of "The Kardashians." And, while it's shocking enough to see Ivanka appear on the Hulu reality series, the way she was featured is even more noteworthy. It certainly seems to show how she wants the public to view her after being entwined with her father's administration.

The episode focused on Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday party, which took place back in October 2023 at Funke in Beverly Hills, California. Not only was Ivanka present at Kim's birthday dinner, but she was actually seated directly next to the birthday girl. This isn't the first time Ivanka has solidified herself in Kim Kardashian's inner circle. The pair has been spotted out and about together, and Kim even featured Ivanka in her own birthday Instagram post, captioned, "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends." While we've known that these two public figures were pals, it now seems that they're closer to BFF status. This is especially interesting considering what has been going on with Ivanka's dad, and how absent she's been from his court proceedings and politics as a whole.

