Ivanka Trump's Debut On The Kardashians Makes Clear Where Her Priorities Lie
If you've been wondering what Ivanka Trump has been up to lately while her dad was busy becoming the first criminally convicted U.S. president, the answer may surprise you. Donald Trump's favorite daughter appeared on this week's episode of "The Kardashians." And, while it's shocking enough to see Ivanka appear on the Hulu reality series, the way she was featured is even more noteworthy. It certainly seems to show how she wants the public to view her after being entwined with her father's administration.
The episode focused on Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday party, which took place back in October 2023 at Funke in Beverly Hills, California. Not only was Ivanka present at Kim's birthday dinner, but she was actually seated directly next to the birthday girl. This isn't the first time Ivanka has solidified herself in Kim Kardashian's inner circle. The pair has been spotted out and about together, and Kim even featured Ivanka in her own birthday Instagram post, captioned, "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends." While we've known that these two public figures were pals, it now seems that they're closer to BFF status. This is especially interesting considering what has been going on with Ivanka's dad, and how absent she's been from his court proceedings and politics as a whole.
Kim Kardashian may help Ivanka Trump get her star status back
During her father's presidency, Ivanka Trump was committed to supporting her dad. Since he left the White House, however, Ivanka's been distancing herself from Donald. Unlike her siblings, Ivanka did not attend Donald's criminal hush money trial. Melania Trump and Barron also steered clear of the courtroom. Former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that, this choice was likely about Melania and Ivanka protecting their image. "This family is really focused on optics. They are always focused on optics," she said, adding that the Trump women were likely prioritizing how they looked over the public perception around Donald.
If there's one family that seems even more fixated on optics than the Trumps, it's the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian and Ivanka likely feel that they benefit from the other's unique brand, and that they are the best friend equivalent of a power couple. Before venturing into the world of politics, Ivanka was a socialite, model, and fashion designer, who was frequently invited to high profile events and red carpets. Yet, her involvement with her dad's polarizing presidency left her ostracized, unfollowed by fellow celebs on social media, mocked on "SNL," and forced to give up her clothing line. These days, Ivanka Trump's social media makes it clear that she wants her old status and lifestyle back. Positioning herself in the inner circle of Hollywood's elite is a vital step in that direction.