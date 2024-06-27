How Simone Biles Changed Since The 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Simone Biles has been through a lot. While some of her experiences have put her on top of the world — like winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics — others have been excruciating. In 2017, following the Games and after it had been revealed that former doctor for the USA Gymnastics Team, Larry Nassar, had sexually abused multiple athletes, Biles took a year off from competing, and she struggled with her mental health. "I was very depressed. At one point I slept so much because, for me, it was the closest thing to death without harming myself. It was an escape from all of my thoughts, from the world, from what I was dealing with. It was a really dark time," Biles told Vogue of her tough year.

If there's anything Biles has proven to be, it's resilient. After taking an entire year off from competing, she returned to gymnastics competitions in 2018, and she proved once again how dominant she is. That year, Biles took home medals of all colors, though mostly gold, and she became the first woman in gymnastics history to win a World all-around title four times.

