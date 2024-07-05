Eric Trump's Lemonade Controversy, Explained

There's something to be said for trying to save a buck, but fans and detractors alike weren't impressed by the behavior of Eric Trump when they saw David Winkelman's tweet. Considering the fact that Fast Food Club lists the price of a small In-N-Out lemonade as just over $2, people found it hard to believe Eric couldn't have shelled out for the drink himself. Winkelman's original tweet has since been deleted, but it was widely circulated by other users on X.

People were not shy about sharing their opinions on the situation, with many using it as an opportunity to indirectly criticize Donald Trump. For example, one X user tweeted that they would like to see Eric's antics upend Donald Trump's plans. This user fittingly hashtagged the incident #lemonadegate, while Daily Mail called it "soda gate." Whatever you call it, it's clear that the incident struck a chord. As BuzzFeed News reported, the viral photo was retweeted more than 8,000 times.

Although this incident happened in 2016, the photo of Eric and Grant resurfaced in a 2023 tweet that further condemns his behavior. The disparaging tweet says, "This tells everything about the Trumps.." and refers to the family as grifters. The fact that #lemonadegate is still part of the public consciousness after so many years proves what we already know: Social media never forgets.

