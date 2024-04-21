The Complete Transformation Of Eric Trump

There's no denying that Donald Trump has built a business empire that will go down in history — for better or worse. However, it could be argued that his real lasting legacy takes the shape of his five children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump. The Trump kids have been thrust into the spotlight for years, each making their own way in the world. For Eric, his trajectory has largely been shaped by what his dad taught him. Even in his 30s, Eric had already spearheaded several business ventures, making him one to watch.

Despite the silver spoon he was born with, it's not always been an easy ride for Eric who has remained an avid supporter of his dad Donald through thick and thin, often landing himself in hot water in the process. From starting work before he was even a teenager to finding love and becoming a father himself, Eric has shown on more than one occasion that he can embrace change both personally and professionally, regardless of what the world thinks or what the papers print.

Being the son of one of the most controversial figures in the world might come with a lot of drawbacks, but it also comes with a lot of perks — inherited power, unending advice, and plenty of business connections. Let's take a look at his complete transformation, from what Eric Trump's childhood with Donald was really like to how dodgy dealings cast a shadow on his once reputable charity.