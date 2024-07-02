Who Is USA Olympic Gymnast Hezly Rivera?

Hezly Rivera is no ordinary high schooler. The youngest addition to the United States gymnastics team that is headed to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Rivera is 16 and ready to conquer the world. She's certainly competed on the international stage, but the Olympics — the sporting summit that turns champions into legends — will no doubt mark a major milestone in her gymnastics career.

From having her talents discovered at a birthday party, to dreaming about the Games since childhood, to watching the team dazzle at the Tokyo Olympics, to finally making the cut alongside those legends, Rivera has traced quite an exciting journey so far. Naturally, she is overjoyed. As the young gymnast said to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, "I could not have imagined that and I am just so excited and never would have thought that would have happened."

Rivera is not only the junior-most athlete on Team USA, but she also happens to be one of the youngest participants overall at the Olympics this year. And yet, veterans of the sport have already noted that she approaches the competition with a remarkable level of composure and confidence. Here's what else there is to know about Hezly Rivera before she hits the beam in Paris at the 2024 Olympics.

