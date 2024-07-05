How Donald Trump Jr. & Gavin Newsom Broke The Ice After Kimberly Guilfoyle Forced Them To Talk

When it comes to the politics of Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald Trump, and Gavin Newsom, Democratic governor of California, you might be hard pressed to find two men with larger ideological differences. However, the two once had a bonding moment of sorts over their similar hairstyles. It was all thanks to a shared romantic interest — Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Before Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle got engaged in 2020, they were both married to other people. Donald Jr. was with Vanessa Trump until their divorce in 2018, and Guilfoyle was married to Newsom from 2001 to 2006. Divorced couples aren't always that excited to connect with the new partner of their ex, but Newsom and Guilfoyle's relationship ended amicably enough that at one point she encouraged her new beau to talk to her old one. Guilfoyle told The Washington Post that it was during a phone call with Newsom in 2018 that she put Donald Jr. on the line for a bit. She said that the two men had a laugh together about how they both had a dependence on hair products to maintain their look.