Details About Kimberly Guilfoyle & Gavin Newsom's Relationship And Why They Got Divorced

In their profile for Harper's Bazaar, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle revealed that they first met in the 1990s, several years before they would wind up dating one another. The meeting went down at a Democratic Party fundraiser; yes, even though she would later date Donald Trump Jr. and throw her full weight behind his father's controversial presidency, Guilfoyle was once a Democrat. They were both dating other people at the time, but their connection at the fundraiser was undeniable. "I looked across the room and saw Gavin — tall, elegant, handsome, charismatic," Guilfoyle recalled.

Newsom, too, was taken with the young lawyer. He recalled, "What really attracted me to Kimberly, what she's all about, is her belief in people and their power to be expressive. Though we didn't see each other for years, I was always asking, 'Whatever happened to that DA from L.A.?'"

They eventually reconnected, and their relationship took off. "When I was younger, I looked up to Gavin," Guilfoyle reflected. "But that's grown into a deep appreciation of someone with whom you not only share a connection but trust."