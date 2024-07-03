Ivanka's Reason For Ditching Trump Campaign Speaks Volumes About Donald's Priorities With Barron

Ivanka Trump has opened up about why she isn't joining Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, and it may reveal her opinion of her dad's parenting.

Ivanka was an advisor to the president while Donald was in office. However, in November 2022, she revealed she wouldn't be involved in his next campaign. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she wrote on Instagram, per Newsweek. Now, Ivanka has shared why she believes her participation in politics could harm her kids, and her revelation doesn't paint Donald's parenting of his youngest child, Barron Trump, in a flattering light.

On July 2, 2024, Ivanka visited the Lex Fridman Podcast and discussed her choice to step away from politics. "It was a decision rooted in me being a parent, really thinking about what they need from me now," she explained. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have three children together: Arabella Kushner, born in 2011; Joseph Kushner, born in 2013; and Theodore Kushner, born in 2016. When Donald became president in 2016, Barron was 10 years old. Ivanka's kids would be around that age during his potential second term, which seemingly influenced her choice to leave politics. "I know today the cost they would pay for me being all in, emotionally, in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life," she explained.

