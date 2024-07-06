What The Cameras Don't Show You On HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer

"Farmhouse Fixer" has become a fan-favorite HGTV show since it debuted in 2021, with the series being headlined by boy band heartthrob turned HGTV host Jonathan Knight and established interior designer Kristina Crestin. The duo works to revitalize the historic New England homes of their clients, staying true to the houses' legacies while adapting the spaces to accommodate homeowners.

Avid viewers of the series know that it features everything from haunted homesteads to sprawling lighthouses, but the truth about "Farmhouse Fixer" is that there's plenty of behind-the-scenes details that the cameras don't capture. For example, when asked about the most challenging part of the show, Crestin mentioned the time constraints and demands of filming, an unexpected detail about being on an HGTV show that contestants know well.

"I would say timeline management was one of the biggest challenges," she told Northshore Magazine. "Filming felt really natural. ... But navigating the timelines—the faster clip, the faster communication—was the biggest challenge, I think." While filming logistics is one element of "Farmhouse Fixer" that viewers don't see, it's far from the only one.

