Jonathan Knight: 11 Surprising Facts About The HGTV Star

There aren't too many celebrities whose resumes include performing with one of the world's biggest boy bands, renovating New England farmhouses, and then taking that expertise to HGTV for a hit TV series. Yet that's been the journey of Jonathan Knight, whose famous mug could be found on countless lunchboxes and T-shirts back in the late 1980s and early 1990s as one-fifth of the mega-popular boy band, New Kids on the Block, alongside Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and his brother, Jordan Knight.

Advertisement

While the group resumed performing in 2008 after a decade-plus hiatus, Knight had meanwhile developed a passion for old farmhouses in his native Massachusetts, restoring these stately old buildings to their former glory — both for himself and for clients who'd hire him to work his magic on theirs. Since 2021, Knight has been the host of "Farmhouse Fixer," an HGTV series in which he's joined by interior designer Kristina Crestin to breathe new life into these structures, some of which are hundreds of years old.

Knight has been a fixture on the pop-culture landscape for so long that his fans probably think they have all the scoop there is to get. However, there's much about this multitalented singer, home renovator, and TV personality that may not be widely known.

Advertisement